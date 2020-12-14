‘Now, This Is a Present!’: Ayesha Curry Shares Excitement After Receiving Ivy Park Box from Beyoncé

Ayesha Curry shared a video of the exciting moment she opened a box of the Ivy Park Drip 2.2 from Beyoncé.

In the video, the cookbook author’s jaw dropped before she took a look at the box’s contents.

Ayesha Curry. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

“It’s a Beyoncé!” she then screamed.

Her daughter Riley declared, “Now, this is a present!”

The 8-year-old continued, “Open it! Open it!”

Curry, 31, screamed as she opened the package and said, “Jesus, I feel like Rickey Thompson,” referring to the popular content creator.

“It’s the black stuff, I wanted the black,” she added while clapping.

The “Family Food Fight” host’s daughter Ryan exclaimed, “Mommy, I love it!”

“You love it? I love it too, girl,” Curry responded.

In the background, Curry’s sister Janiece could be heard saying “You got some drip!”

“You know what I’m wearing tomorrow,” the mom of three said at the end of the video.

“Y’all… I can’t contain myself! Ya girl received a BEYONCE BOX 😩🥰😱. I’m just so excited… We’re just so excited,” Curry captioned the video.

She added, “Thank you @beyonce ahhh!”

“Your reaction is a whole mood🤣🤣,” a fan commented.

“Queen recognizes queen,” another person told Curry.

In the video, Riley also snatched the pamphlet of all the Ivy Park looks and told her mother, “I’m keeping this.”

“Cool but…. Riley gonna be wearing that tomorrow,” one fan commented.

One person similarly said, “Riley need her own set.”

The International Smoke owner has yet to share photos of her new wardrobe addition courtesy of the 39-year-old Beyoncé, 39.

The “Black is King” star released the coveted Drip 2.2 collection in partnership with Adidas in November, featuring black-and-tan ensembles.

The line also had a wide range for petites, plus-size, women, men, and gender-neutral attire.

Beyoncé’s collections always generate buzz, as other celebrities typically receive the full collection or a smaller box from the “BROWN SKIN GIRL” singer weeks before they’re available to the public.