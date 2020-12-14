‘How Are You the Tallest of Them All?’: Kandi Burruss Posts Throwback Photo of Xscape and Pokes Fun at Group Mates’ Heights

Kandi Burruss is the tallest member of the R&B quartet Xscape, which is saying a lot when she only stands 5 feet 3.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a throwback picture on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 9 of her group mates posing for a photoshoot.

(From left) Tiny Harris, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott. @kandi/Instagram

Burruss, 44, appeared to tower over Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott in the photo.

“This is a #WaybackWeds! Me & my girls @officialxscape. I think we took this pic back in 1998,” the “RHOA” star captioned the photo.

She jokingly added, “They make me look tall. 😂 5’3 & under crew.”

One fan questioned in the comments section, “Kandi, How are you the tallest of them all 🤣🤣🤣. Cute pic though 😍.”

“All y’all short huh,” another person remarked.

One fan added, “You dead look tall though LOL. Beautiful picture.”

Burruss is the tallest Xscape member at 5 feet 3, followed by LaTocha, 47, who is 5 feet 2, Tamika, 45, who is 5 fee 2, and Tiny, who, in accordance with her nickname, is only 4 feet 11.

The Xscape singers have been spending a lot of time together as they are gearing up to release their fourth studio album following the 1993 album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha,’” their 1995 album “Off the Hook,” and their 1998 album “Traces of My Lipstick.”

The “RHOA” star shared another photo of the group on Dec. 2 while they were in a recording studio.

“No matter how much time passes whenever we get in that vocal booth together it’s like we never missed a beat! #Xscape,” Burruss captioned the photo.

The Old Lady Gang restaurateur previously said after the Xscape reunion tour in 2017 that she didn’t want to record new music with her group mates because she didn’t want to taint their platinum-selling legacy.

She later changed her mind after her mother, Mama Joyce, put the group on the spot at the 2019 Black Music Honors when she said the quartet would make a fourth album.

“Obviously she put us on the spot but, I mean,” Burruss told Atlanta Black Star backstage. “I guess we gon’ grant her her wish. I didn’t know what to say but at the same time, she put it out there, my group members are here … we gon’ make it happen … we gon’ figure it out.”

Harris added, “Yeah, when everybody schedule get together we gon’ get in that studio.”