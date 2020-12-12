‘Where Would You Wear This?’: Joseline Hernandez Hints at ‘Secret Project,’ but Fans Can’t Get Past Her Wardrobe Choice

Joseline Hernandez‘s latest sexy photo shoot look, which she teased is for a “secret project,” has left fans divided about whether her style is fly or flawed.

The 34-year-old “Joseline’s Cabaret” producer is cooking up something new and apparently spicy for her admirers, and she gave them a taste of what they can expect. However, whether they enjoyed it was a bit up in the air. In the image she shared, the former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star struck a strong pose with a straight face while standing on a balcony in a skimpy white outfit that showed off her strong and curvy figure.

@Joseline Instagram

“Secret Project! Wearing @evelynmoda ❤️❤️❤️ Coming Soon!” she captioned the image, which received more than 44,300 likes.

Joseline might not be ready to spill the tea about her new project just yet, but the cat was recently let out of the bag when We TV revealed it picked up the first season of her Zeus Network show, marking the first time ever that the series will air on linear TV.

The show’s first season follows Hernandez in her Miami hometown during her life as a mother, entrepreneur, and artist while she attempts to create a “sensual cabaret featuring her own original music and a group of dancers who aren’t quite ready to fall in line just yet,” according to the official press release.

While Joseline has remained mum on whether her secret next move is related to acting, reality TV, or music, the ‘Gram appears to be more preoccupied with her look in the photo than curious about what’s next for the “Puerto Rican Princess.”

Some fans lived for Joseline’s sexy look, complimenting her body and equally curvy reflection.

“It’s the reflection for me ❤️”

“Oh my word, joseline . 🥺✨🇵🇷”

“unbelievably beautiful in anything you have on”

“Built 💪🏽💪🏽”

Others, however, weren’t quite sure what she was going for with her provocative photo shoot and dragged everything from the get-up to her pose game.

“Nice … but where would you wear this? To Bed? Bridesmaids? First Sunday? Headliner at strip club? Beach on some tropical island”

“why she look like the bouncer at a club ready to check you if you have a fake ID?”

“Good prison pose 🤣”

“looks like masking tape..”

Season 1 of “Joseline’s Cabaret” heads to We TV in late 2021, and new episodes are currently airing Sunday nights on Zeus Network.