‘Ur the Baddest’: Evelyn Lozada Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Alluring Beauty

Evelyn Lozada‘s magnifying beauty had the “Basketball Wives” star’s fans in a hypnotic trance after a Dec. 8 post in which she’s wearing a gray low-cut tank top.

In the clip, the jewelry designer showed off her collection’s latest earrings as she seductively glanced into the camera. While a selective few raved about the “must-have hoops for the season,” the majority of Lozada’s fan base zoomed in on the star’s stunning looks.

@evelynlozada Instagram

“Absolutely Marvelous 🔥👀”

“You don’t even have to try😍💕#BOMB💯 @evelynlozada”

“Ur the baddest”

“Could you be any more beautiful 🔥”

“The most beautiful woman in the world ❤️”

After viewing the reality star’s enticing video, a couple of fans mentioned her alleged beau, singer Marc Anthony. One Instagram user felt that if Lozada and Anthony’s dating allegations are true, he needs to hurry up and claim the “BBW” alum before anyone else does. “Marc Anthony better get her before someone else do if he know what’s good for him ❤️❤️❤️,” they said. Another claimed the “You Sang to Me” vocalist is fortunate to have allegedly landed Lozada. “Marc is a lucky guy.”

In October, Anthony denied dating the mother of two following reports romantically linking the pair after she was spotted lounging at his house in Miami. The “I Need to Know” crooner’s rep told Page Six that he offered the model and her family a place to stay when he was out of town. Lozada and Anthony initially sparked dating rumors after fans pointed out that Lozada was posting pictures of herself in his home, including a sultry photo displaying her assets in the pool. She went on to caption the Oct. 2 snapshot with cloud emojis.

The entrepreneur was previously engaged to former MLB player Carl Crawford, with whom she shares her 6-year old son Carl Leo, and was also married to former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The exes divorced abruptly following a domestic dispute, which left Lozada injured. The “BBW” star also has a daughter, Shaniece Hairston, 27, from a previous relationship.

As for Anthony, 52, he shares twins Max and Emme, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, and four other children from previous relationships.