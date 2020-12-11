‘My Biggest Flex Is Winning’: Tami Roman Stuns Fans with Latest Look



Tami Roman‘s electrifying beauty allured the former “Basketball Wives” star’s fans on Dec. 7 after the mother of two uploaded a photo of herself in a form-fitting black top and sporting her wavy highlighted tresses.

In the pic captioned, “My biggest flex is winning when they wanted me to fail 💯🙏🏽,” Roman only wore a full face as she shared a behind-the-scenes post of her BET+ show “The Family Business,” which was recently renewed for a third season.

The series also stars actor Ernie Hudson — who appeared in “Ghost Busters” and “OZ” — and “Half & Half’s” Valarie Pettiford. Roman’s fans marveled at the star’s latest look as they disregarded her caption.

While the former reality star’s beauty hypnotized some, other fans brought up Roman’s current role in her hit BET+ series. Roman plays London Duncan Grant, the oldest daughter, who appears to live a double life as her secrets begin to unravel throughout the season. One fan praised the actress for her accomplishments and expressed excitement about the upcoming season currently in production.

“I am so happy for you! I can’t wait to see The Family Business. This is my show!” the social media user commented.

Another mentioned how well Roman portrayed the role of London. “I’m just looking at this series! Amazing writing, and your work is great, Mrs. London 👋🏽👋🏽 Keep pushing towards the mark God has for you 🦋 @tamiroman,” they said.

An Instagram user referenced the 50-year-old’s character. “Yaaaasssssss!!!! London Duncan is BAAAAACK 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽.”

The show is based on The New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber’s eponymous book series. “The Family Business” follows the Duncans as they masquerade as upstanding citizens by day, with the patriarch LC Duncan running a family-owned car dealership. But as night falls, the family faces off against corrupt politicians, mafia, and drug cartels in various underhanded dealings.

During a 2018 interview with Broadcasting Beauty, Roman disclosed how honored she was to be part of the star-studded cast. “They threw me up in there. I was so humbled and so honored to be a part of the project, and so I’m excited about that right now.”