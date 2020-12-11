Alexis Skyy Responds to Paternity Allegations After the Alleged Father Comments ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ Under a New Pic with the Star’s Daughter Alaiya Grace

Alexis Skyy clapped back at recent allegations that her ex boyfriend rapper Fetty Wap is not the biological father of her daughter Alaiya Grace Maxwell, 2. The model took to her Instagram story to shut down all rumors, on Friday, Dec. 11, after Brandon Medford, the alleged father, commented under her latest post.

“Y’all Big Mad At Big Lex This Morning,” she wrote. The identity of her child’s father became a hot topic after she posted a snapshot of her and Alaiya casually lounging around the house when Brandon, a celebrity auto broker, commented, “Daddy’s Little Girl.” People, including Fetty’s exes and mother to his other children, Masika Kalysha and Lezhae Zeona, shared their thoughts after zooming in on the physical resemblance.

Masika tweeted to The Shade Room to find her previous post from years ago that stated Brandon could potentially be Alaiya’s father. “Find my comment from 2 years ago on the shade room and don’t ever fkn question me again. Foh 🤥”

The tweet in question was in response to Alexis accusing the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star of testing 60 men for paternity for her daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell. Masika retaliated by saying, “Don’t speak on my child when you have to use facetime to speak to ur child! U getting that # 60 confused with the 60 n***as you need to swab to find the pappy. “She added, Now go swap Brandon the car dealer & Pope the married n—a. Don’t act bad twitter fingers when u been runnin in real life 4yrs.”

Meanwhile Lezhae, mother to Fetty’s first daughter Zaviera Maxwell, 5, and two-year-old son Zy Maxwell, expressed via Instagram how traumatizing this whole experience has been. “But Let’s Talk About How Alexis Been Knew My Kid’s Father Wasn’t Her Baby’s Father But Purposely Went Along With That BS Sto. Just To Make My Pregnancy Emotionally More Trying (Mind You We Were Pregnant At The Same Time).. While I Was Carrying This Man’s Real Child, You Traumatized My Entire Pregnancy Experience. And Wap Went Along With It Not Even Caring How It Would Make Me (And Ultimately Our Child, Zy Growing Inside Me) Feel.” She went on to say despite the rapper’s actions, she is choosing to rise above this.

Speculation about who fathered Alexis’s toddler started in 2018 after Alaiya was born prematurely with Fetty allegedly by her side. Although she insisted the “679” MC was the father, he never publicly confirmed those allegations. The drama behind Alaiya’s paternity played out on season nine of “Love and Hip Hop New York” after the model bashed her ex for not claiming her daughter as his biological child. The rapper also refused to take a DNA test.

In 2019, Fetty posted a now-deleted Instagram Live video, revealing he may not be the father of Alaiya. In the clip, the “Trap Queen” lyricist stated he is there for the toddler when he wants to be, but he’s not going to go “above his boundaries” because, as he put it, he wasn’t the father of the baby.