‘She Didn’t Learn After Getting Dragged By Porsha’: Kenya Moore Continues to Throw Shots at Porsha Williams While Discussing ‘Strippergate’ In New Interview

Kenya Moore sat down with the “Access Hollywood” “Housewives Nightcap” on Dec. 6 and hinted at even more intimate details about “strippergate” while discussing the new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Moore bashed Porsha Williams, for not being upfront about the alleged incident or embracing whatever the alleged incident implied about her sexuality.

During the “Sip or Spill” segment of her interview, Moore suggested that people immediately assumed that Williams was involved when the alleged rumors circulated. She said on mark 16:16, “This is the funny thing: When it came out, and no names were mentioned, everyone pointed to one person.”

Kenya Moore (left) and Porsha Williams (right). (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

The reality star claimed that the “Dish Nation” co-host was not being slut-shamed for her alleged role in the threesome but was being judged for not being truthful and having people cover her tracks. “No one is trying to slut-shame anyone. No one is trying to say you can’t do it. You’re a single person. You can do whatever the hell you want to do; just don’t lie about it, and don’t do it at work if you don’t want anyone to know.”

The 49-year-old tried to temper her implied allegations by expressing the idea that sexual liberation is championed by many. “At the end of the day, people love a hoe, people like hoes. They’re funny, they’re outspoken, they live life on the edge. People like a hoe. Just be a hoe. It’s not a bad job.”

“RHOA” fans threw shade at the “Kenya Moore Hair Care” creator for her none-too-subtle insinuations.

“She didn’t learn after getting dragged by Porsha the first time I see.”

“She hate to tell her business but quick to tell someone else’s 🤦‍♀️”

“Don’t she got divorce papers to sign? She’s minding the wrong business”

“She also gives off jealous vibes. I really think she have an issue with Porsha because Porsha is beautiful.”

When pressed by the interviewers about the “strippergate” reports’ accuracy, Moore went further by expanding on the allegations, referring to “girl on girl” action and other “scenarios.”

In October, rumors began circulating that two unnamed “RHOA” stars had a ménage à trois with a male stripper at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party in Charleston, South Carolina. Blog sites later accused Williams and Tanya Sam of participating in the alleged encounter. Since then, Sam and the male stripper BOLO have denied having any involvement. Sam also reportedly left the show.

The fans who expressed that the 1993 Miss USA winner’s focus was in the wrong place were referring to Moore’s divorce proceedings after the model opened up about her current relationship status with her estranged husband, Marc Daly. She said they are at a “different place” and are doing their best to co-parent their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

“Well, you know we are definitely in a different place now,” she told “Access Hollywood.” “We just celebrated our daughter’s two-year birthday together, we also celebrated and spent time together for Thanksgiving, and I feel those are real life-changing moments where it will define where our relationship is moving forward, especially when it comes to rearing our child and co-parenting. I can say that if you watch the show it is definitely a journey.”