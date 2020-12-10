‘How 2020 Started vs. How 2020 Ended’: Gabrielle Union Shares Video of Kaavia Wiping Out on Toy Car

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia “Shady Baby” Wade is leaving the actress’s audience in laughter yet again.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star posted a video of 2-year-old Kaavia on Sunday, Dec. 6 meant to represent a tumultuous 2020 from its beginning versus its end.

Kaavia James and Gabrielle Union. Photo: @gabunion/Instagram

In the clip, Kaavia excitedly counts to three before being pushed on a toy car.

During the ride, the toddler appears to sense something has gone wrong and her face turns from joy to panic.

Kaavia eventually tipped over onto the grass when the video cut.

“If ‘How 2020 started vs How 2020 ended’ was a video starring @kaaviajames 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Union, 48, joked in the caption.

She also put the location as “Hanging On By a Thread.”

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented, “Oh no!!! 😂😂😂😂.”

One fan said, “Rotf, her face was priceless…. 🤣🤣. Thank you for sharing your baby with us.”



“So true, girl. So true. 😂💗,” another person added.

Union has shared several photos and videos of the “Shady Baby” that show her in various moods that people think accurately represents 2020.

Kaavia even built up a large following on Instagram because her side-eye glances have garnered so much attention.

Although her page is made up of mostly shady poses, fans have begun to cherish the photos Union shares of Kaavia smiling.

“@kaaviajames smiles 🖤👶🏾🥰,” the “Bring It On” actress captioned one sweet post on Dec. 2.

Taraji P. Henson similarly said, “Sis that smile in your soul is infectious. THIS IS PURE JOY!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾😍💋💋💋.”

“She’s smiling 💕💕💕,” Tia Mowry wrote in the comments.

Ava Duverney added, “A rare and wonderful occurrence!!!!! We love to see it!!”

Union and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed Kaavia on Nov. 7, 2018, via surrogate.

The actress later opened up to Oprah Winfrey that she suffered nine miscarriages before considering an alternate plan for having a child.