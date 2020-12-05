‘Rare Moment In History’: Fans Lose Their Minds Over Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia ‘Shady Baby’ James Smiling



Gabrielle Union gave millions of her fans what they’ve been waiting for on Dec. 2, when she shared a rare glimpse of her “Shady Baby,” Kaavia James Wade, smiling.

The “Bring it On” star shared a series of photos as she spent some quality time with her daughter. Gabrielle found this moment to be a joyous one when she captioned the upload, “@kaaviajames smiles 🖤👶🏾🥰 #MommyAndMe.” Many jokingly expressed how miraculous it was to see the baby — who has become famous for throwing shade with her facial expressions — actually smile.

Kaavia James and Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

“Shady baby SMILING today!? Uh uh I’m bout to go play the lottery 🤣”

“Kaavia is smiling… MAKE A WISH, PEOPLE!”

“Today is Thursday, December 3rd 2020. Marking this rare moment in history 😮😲🤭”

One fan mentioned how Gabrielle’s smile looks slightly forced. “Why am I getting ‘that’s a girl, keep it up, it’s almost over’ in Gabrielle’s smile 😂😭😂😭😂😭,” an Instagram user commented.

Kaavia James and Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

In May, during an interview with Ellen Degeneres, Gabrielle opened up about her daughter’s internet fame; the 2-year-old has 1.4 million Instagram followers. She compared the tot to the late comedian and actor George Carlin, who made appearances in “Scary Movie 3” and the 1976 hit film “Car Wash” starring Richard Pryor.

The 49-year-old actress said, “She is like the George Carlin of babies. That is our little nugget. She’s pure comedy but absolutely dead ass, dead serious — she’s just stone face.” She also added that people love Kaavia James because she “is unbothered and unimpressed at all times.”

The “Being Mary Jane” actress recently celebrated the toddler’s birthday alongside her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, in November by sharing a video slideshow with a loving message. She wrote, “The light of our lives. The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose. We ♥️ you sooooo much @kaaviajames Happy Birthday babygirl 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 #ShadyBabyTurns2”

The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate — after Gabrielle suffered years of pregnancy attempts — on Nov. 7, 2018. Dwyane took his Instagram the following day to announce the news while referencing Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

He wrote, “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days.”