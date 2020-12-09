‘That Whole Set TOO Small’: Alexis Skyy’s Thirst Trap Is a Miss with Fans, Thanks to Her Itty-Bitty Bikini

Alexis Skyy showed off her assets in an Instagram video, but the thirst trap took a turn when fans called the TV personality out for what she wore while doing so.

The 26-year-old reality star modeled a tiny metallic purple bikini and denim Louis Vuitton bucket hat as she attempted to attain “tranquility” on vacation at an undisclosed location. In the short clip, Skyy looks directly into the camera as she poses in a pool near the beach while palm trees tower high overhead.

Alexis Skyy Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram

While Alexis’ revealing posts are usually a hit with her followers, this time they demanded answers about why she chose to rock such an ill-fitting swimsuit.

“You know you should’ve left that size small for somebody else😒…no wonder there aren’t any smalls left,” wrote one follower.

“She knew not to show the bottoms bc that whole set TOO small 😭,” another commenter clowned.

“Pressuree😻😻 feel me but, go up a size,” encouraged one helpful fan. “Dats big body baby.”

“Think the bathing suit to small lol😂!” exclaimed one fashion adviser.

“U no damn well that top do not fit you 🥴,” another called out.

“That bra like 5 sizes too small 😩😂,” someone else laughed.

Skyy eventually did post a view of the suit in its entirety, with an accompanying caption taken from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Girls in the Hood.” The full-body shots seemed to silence the haters.

Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram)

“Hands down shawty got it!” complimented a fan.

“Real life Barbie doll,” one unoriginal comment said.

“Why Get A Benz When You Can Have A Lexus,” someone wondered.

Apparently, Skyy was too busy enjoying her getaway to respond, but the “Love & Hip Hop” star is no stranger to putting her curves on display for the public and will more than likely keep the sexy posts in small clothes coming.