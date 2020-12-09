‘Let Them Know Sis’: Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines Tags Boyfriend 50 Cent On Her ‘Box’ In Sexy Snap

Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines isn’t shy about showing love to her boyfriend 50 Cent, even when he’s not physically with her.

The 26-year-old personal trainer shared a sexy photo on Monday, Dec. 7, wearing a blue bikini, but it wasn’t just her physique that caught people’s attention.

@_cuban_link/Instagram

Cuban Link tagged her abs to her fitness account and tagged 50 Cent, 45, on her vagina.

“..Pocahontas who ? 😅,” she captioned the post.

“It’s the tag on the box for me,” one person commented.

Cuban Link responded, “Subtle reminders are key.”

“I say this once again Curtis Jackson is a lucky man,” another fan said in reference to their relationship.

One fan jokingly wrote, “Lol the tags. Let them know sis.”

50 Cent and girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines @_cuban_link/Instagram

Cuban Link and the “Power” producer went public with their relationship in 2019 at the season 6 premiere for the STARZ network show.

There were rumors over the summer that the pair had broken up, although they seem to be going stronger than ever.

For the aspiring law student’s birthday in November, the “Candy Shop” rapper threw her a lavish birthday party.

He initially pranked her by giving her a Marshall’s handbag that he said was “from the heart” before revealing her real gift was a Birkin bag.

The luxury gift ranges in price from $10,000 to $500,000.

50 Cent also jokingly gifted her a play smart watch for children before giving her a Rolex.

“I honestly could not stop laughing ! why would he do this 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂,” Cuban Link shared on Instagram following the party.