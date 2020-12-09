‘Best Doctor Ever’: Serena Williams Shares Sweet Video of Her Daughter Giving Her a ‘Coconut Test’

Serena Williams’s daughter may have a potential career on her hands. On Dec.7, Williams shared a cute video of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Instagram, trying to give her a medical test while playing the role of a doctor.

The video begins with Alexis, wearing her two ponytails, and Williams, rocking a voluminous natural Afro, sitting across from each other as Alexis tries to insert a white stick up her mother’s nose. Before she could, the 39-year-old pulls back and asks, “What test is this?”

Serena Williams with daughter Alexis. Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Alexis replied, “It’s, it’s coconut test.” To which Williams replied, “Oh, it’s the Covid test coconut test.”

The 3-year-old proceeded to place the stick inside her mother’s nose while counting to 10. After she removed the stick, Williams continued to play along and thanked her daughter for the test. Right before the video ends, Alexis can be heard saying “Ah” as if she were going to check her mother’s throat next.

The former world No. 1 tennis player captioned the video “The new normal kid games lol,” and fans could not get enough of Alexis.

One person said, “Not the “coconut” test!😂🤣 She is too sweet,” and another wrote, “Best doctor ever.”

Someone else revealed that she, too, was going through similar experiences with her own child.

“My son who is 3 years old keeps doing the same thing to me! Haha. He says ‘mom, I’m the doctor and you’re the kid. It’s time for your nose test!’ I’m glad I’m not the only one playing this game.”

Another fan joked that Alexis had the procedure down perfectly, saying, “That’s just how they try to stick it up your nose, she has it down.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner welcomed her daughter with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on Sept. 1, 2017.