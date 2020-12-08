‘Making One Now’: Nene Leaks Jokes That She’ll Appear on OnlyFans After Fan Calls ‘RHOA’ Premiere a ‘Snooze Fest’ Without Her

Nene Leakes joked about making an OnlyFans debut after a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fan demanded new content now that she’s not on the Bravo show.

“Good Morning to everyone BUT @Andy and @BravoTV for that snooze fest they aired last night #rhoa,” a fan tweeted following the premiere without OG cast member Leakes.

They added, “@NeNeLeakes make an only fans or something. We need you.”

Nene Leakes. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

The “Glee” alum responded, “Hahahaaaa you funny! Making one now just for y’all.”

The 52-year-old Leakes was missed by many fans following the “RHOA” season 13 premiere on Sunday, Dec. 6.

“you know what this episode is missing? NENE LEAKES. #rhoa,” one fan tweeted.

Another agreed, “#BringNeneBack Sleeping face @BravoTV @NeNeLeakes.”

One passionate Leakes fan even revealed she refused to watch “RHOA” for the first time “since season 1.” “@NeNeLeakes moved on I’m moving on. Bye ATL,” they wrote.

This is the first season of the Bravo show without her since she confirmed her departure from the series in September on YouTube.

Leakes told fans at the time, “There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard. I started on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later,” she continued.

The reality star added, “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”