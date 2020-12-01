‘What Will You Say?’: Joseline Hernandez’s OnlyFans Teaser Goes Left When Fans Question the Example She’s Setting for Her Daughter

Joseline Hernandez is giving her fans a little taste of what more they can expect on her OnlyFans. On Nov. 29, Hernandez dropped an 8-second clip with her single “Live Your Best Life” playing in the background as she strikes a pose outside on the grass in a black thong, a bra, and a pair of heels.

She captioned the video “#liveyourbestlife Link on bio🥵🥵Only fans,” baiting her fans to go look at her OnlyFans page as well as listen to her song.

Hernandez received a lot of fire and heart-eye emojis from fans raving over the clip. But, while many people praised Hernandez for her body, others could not help but comment on her rap skills on the song.

One person said, “Still haven’t got her sound right.”

Another criticizer said, “She is so beautiful but her rap game dam she needs a ghost writer. Or a trainer . She fly as hell though.”

Someone else suggested the Puerto Rican Princess should “Quit music start modeling.”

She also had a few people offer to write songs to help her with her songwriting.

The other issue many people had with the teaser was Hernandez’s frequent provocative pictures and videos. Several people wondered what kind of example the mother of one was setting for her daughter.

One person said, “You is a beautiful woman…why you take pictures like this and put them out there you have a child now have some respect for her she’s getting older and be starting school after wild……Think about!!!!!!!!would you like to see your mom doing this. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏for you.”

Another person asked, “How will you feel when your daughter starts doing what you do at an early age ? Will you say…Don’t do as I do… do as I say. What will you say?”

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star welcomed her 3-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016, with her ex-fiancé, producer Steven Jordan, better known as Stevie J.