‘This Looks Dangerous’: Joseline Hernandez’s Uploads New Video Showing Off Her Clappas, Fans are Left Speechless

Joseline Hernandez‘s fans were baffled on Dec. 6 after the “Love and Hip Hop” star uploaded a clip of herself shaking her butt while crouching on all fours.

In the recording, Joseline shared another behind-the-scenes look at her music video “Fantasy.” The reality star, who wore a colorful two-piece with matching boots, even suggested that her followers go to her Only Fans page if they wanted to view more of the risqué video. She wrote, “All behind the scenes of #Fantasy music video on my only Fans! Click the link #puertoricanprincess Dropping Soon😋.” The star’s fan base was captivated by her voluptuous backside.

Joseline Hernandez. Photo: @joseline/Instagram

“That thang THANGIN WOAH”

“Shaking that thang hard 😩😂”

“This looks dangerous 🔥🔥”

“Whew Chile that thang moving like it’s got something to prove! Yasssssssssss”

One user quoted lyrics from Baby Bash’s 2007 hit song “Cyclone” featuring T-Pain. “She move Her Body Like A CYCLONE🔥 🌊🌬🌊🔥 @joseline,” they said.

Although droves of fans salivated over the 35-year-old’s assets, several others couldn’t stop thinking about Joseline’s daughter Bonnie Bella Hernandez. One wrote that they wished the reality star shared more posts involving her 3-year-old toddler. “Joseline, I’d love to see more things of you and Bonnie😩.”

Another commented on how they wanted Bonnie not to follow in her mother’s footsteps, regarding the negative attention she receives from her provocative uploads. “That’s crazy you have a daughter. Hope she do something different,” a user said.

An Instagram user brought up the time Joseline lost custody of her tot to her ex Stevie J. “One of the main reasons she lost custody of her daughter [is that] you have to one-day @joseline grow out of the bullsh*t. It’s cool to love sex but look around at what really going on 🖤.”

In August 2019 the court awarded Stevie J temporary custody of his and Joseline’s daughter after she reportedly violated their 2018 custody agreement by not allowing the producer to see Bonnie following his trip to Miami, where the “LHH” star resides. The television personality was able to gain back custody a short time later.

People saw the drama unfold earlier this year when “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” aired the battle between the exes as Joseline initially received the news she’d lost custody of Bonnie with her fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma by her side.