Kenya Moore Gets Dragged After Speaking About Marital Woes In ‘RHOA’ Season Premiere

Kenya Moore opened up about her separation and possible divorce from her estranged husband Marc Daly during the season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I’m just tired of being sad,” she told her friend over the phone around the 10-minute mark as she drove to see a divorce lawyer.

Moore, 49, recalled visiting Daly, 50, in New York City along with their daughter Brooklyn where she said he largely ignored her.

She also revealed she stayed in a hotel rather than with her husband. “Wait a min…. Kenya was staying In a hotel, when she went to see her husband… #RHOA,” one fan tweeted during the episode.

“I’ve been a wife that has tried everything to be respectful, be kind, and I feel like for the past six months, my marriage has just gone downhill,” the “RHOA” star said in a confessional.

She then explained to her divorce attorney, Antavius Weems, that she and Daly were working on reconciling following their 2019 separation, but that all changed during the pandemic.

“COVID happened, and it really adversely affected his businesses, and we were apart. I was here, he was in New York, and I feel like I am the first person to take the brunt of everything that is going on with him,” Moore said adding that Daly was “being angry” and hurling “insults” at her.

The “RHOA” star then declared that she’s a “great communicator” and tried to walk away from arguments with Daly.

At that point, Bravo aired clips of times the former Miss USA shouted at her cast mates with nasty comments.

“Come through Bravo with the petty flashbacks of Kenya being a ‘good’ communicator #RHOA,” one fan tweeted.

Other fans took to Twitter and began to drag her because of her past feuds with the other cast members.

“Is it bad i don’t feel sorry for Kenya? she was a hateful person to everybody and now look. #RHOA,” one fan said.

Singer and YouTuber Jessie Woo said, “It’s just so hard to feel bad for Kenya considering how she’s attacked everybody’s marriages over the years.”

“#RHOA Mark talks crazy to Kenya, Kenya talks crazy to everyone else….and we are watching like this cause karma is a b—h…..” another Twitter user wrote.

Moore and Daly announced their separation in September 2019.

Since then, they’ve appeared to co-parent their daughter while the reality star continues to live in Atlanta and the restaurateur in New York.

The two last appeared to be together for Brooklyn’s second birthday.