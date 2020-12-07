‘Everyone Needs a Ciara In Their Life’: Fans Gush Over Ciara’s Friendship with Vanessa Bryant After She Attends Her Daughter’s Birthday Party

Support poured in for Vanessa Bryant as she celebrated her daughter Bianka Bella Bryant’s fourth birthday with a Cinderella-themed party. The mother of four was surrounded with nothing but love from friends and family to help make the birthday celebration a joyous one.

Loved ones who attended included actress LaLa Anthony and R&B songstress Ciara.

Vanessa Bryant and singer Ciara at 4-year-old Bianka Bella Bryant’s birthday party @Ciara/Instagram

Ciara uploaded photos of the birthday party. She brought her oldest son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future, and the 3-year-old daughter of her and husband and NFL player Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson.

“Princess Party! Best Times! @VanessaBryant @NataliaBryant @LaLa,” Ciara captioned the gallery of photos. “Best BDay! Love you so much, BB! #4! 💙.”

Ciara snapped photos with Bryant, the widow’s oldest daughter Natalia, Anthony, and her daughter Sienna with Bianka.

Fans praised the 35 year old for being there for Bryant during this troubling time as she is still grieving the loss of her husband, NBA player Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna Bryant from a plane crash in January of this year.

“Ciara, thank you for playing the role of a sister and a friend in Vanessa’s life🙏 God bless you both ❤️❤️.”

“You’re the greatest friend. Everyone needs a Ciara in their life 🤗.”

“Ciara and Lala, you two are the best for the love you show Vanessa, and the girls😍😍❤️❤️ I know Kobe and GiGi are smiling down on you al l#THETRUEMEANINGOFFRIENDSHIP💯.”

Anthony also posted photos of the big celebration. Bryant, however, has her page as private so the only images the public can see is what her friends post on their pages.

Vanessa Bryant and LaLa Anthony at Bianka Bella Bryant’s birthday party @LaLa/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the two ladies were caught hanging together. Ciara is a supportive friend of Bryant, and the two shared an adorable mommy moment on Sept. 30.

Ciara and Bryant sat side by side as they were breastfeeding their babies. Bryant held her youngest daughter Capri, while Ciara had her younger child, baby boy Win.

“Got Milk?:)” Ciara captioned the flick with the hashtag “#MomLife.”

The two supermoms smiled at the camera, and fans applauded Ciara for sticking by her friend’s side.

“It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends, and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time,” Vanessa posted to Instagram back in August around Kobe’s birthday.

Good to see the ladies keeping their friendship going strong even amid a pandemic.