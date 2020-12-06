‘She’s So Cute’: Eva Marcille Shares Video of Christmas Tree Decorated With Sunflowers

Eva Marcille got into the holiday spirit and decorated her home with her signature favorite — sunflowers.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star showed off her Christmas tree with a video Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 30.

Eva Marcille: (Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram)

The clip features her slowly panning her camera to the holiday decoration as she explains, “So last night, the kids and I and the hubby did our Christmas tree. This is how a hippie’s Christmas tree looks.”

“I love her. She’s so cute,” Marcille, 36, added.

The “America’s Next Top Model” alum’s tree was decorated with traditional globe ornaments, icicle ornaments, and several sunflower ornaments. Rather than using a star, the tree was topped with a sunflower light.

“#TheSterlings … what’s a tree 🌲 without 🌻🤷🏽‍♀️,” she captioned the video.

Several fans commented about the unique style of her “hippie” tree.

“Cuuuute! So you!”

“SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL!!!”

“Unique! I love it!”

“The sunflowers 🌻add a Beautiful touch!”

The former “RHOA” star is known for including sunflowers whenever she can.

Marcille later posted another video to show off some of her other Christmas decorations such as mini Christmas trees on her dining room table, sunflowers in vases, monogrammed stockings, a gingerbread house, and a Black Santa.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t show the rest of my Christmas decorations. I’m proud of myself. It’s all for the kids. Obviously, I have a big tree, but I also did some little stuff for the children,” she told her followers.

Marcille is married to Michael Sterling and the pair share three children – Marley Rae, Maverick, and Michael Jr.

The former reality star announced in June that she would not be returning to the series for season 13 in order to focus more on other business opportunities.

She was initially introduced on season 10 as the friend of “RHOA” original Nene Leakes, who has since also left the Bravo show.