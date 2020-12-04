‘She Got It’: Quad Webb Shows Off a Little Vacation Side Cheek for the ‘Gram

Quad Webb was spotted showing off her curves in an itty-bitty orange bikini while on vacation at an undisclosed location.

The 40-year-old “Married to Medicine” star dipped out for a bit of relaxation after the hustle and bustle of the Thanksgiving holiday and soaked up some sun next to clear blue skies and water to match.

Quad Webb. (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

Miss Quad posed coyly in her swimsuit but was clearly feeling herself, based on her image’s flirty caption, which read, “I like that SWEET talk baby! 💋.”

Quad’s carefree confidence, serene surroundings, and sexy side cheek were a hit with fans, who loved seeing the businesswoman enjoying life to the fullest.

“😘😍😍 Serving all kinds of bodddyyy,” complimented a follower.

“Sis been showing out a lot recently and I love every bit of it🙌🏾💕🔥,” remarked a second.

“Miss Quad she got it she got it💯🔥🎉🔥,” a third chimed in.

“Keep living ur best life, Miss Quad! 🌺💃🏻🌝,” encouraged a fourth.

“Pure Perfection ❤️,” wrote a fifth.

Quad Webb. (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

After the Thanksgiving feast she prepared for the holiday, it’s no wonder the chef needed the getaway. The “Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat” author gave fans a tour of her Turkey Day haul and walkthrough of the kitchen as she prepped and finished her dishes.

Webb’s menu went above and beyond the usual and included delicious dishes like jerk turkey, dry rub ribs, turnip greens, black-eyed peas, potato salad, lamb shanks, fried corn, macaroni and cheese, and more (yes, more!).

Fans agreed the food looked on point and admitted it had them practically licking their screens and begging for to-go plates.

“Quadddddd I Just Want A Ta-Go-Plate Plate Pleaseeeeeee”

“Oh yes mam you don’t just cook Miss Quad you throw down sis that’s no doubt 🙌🏾”

“Fix me a plate & just hand it out the window I WANT EVERYTHING 😂🤤😍”

Webb’s cookbook was released May 7, 2019, debuting on Amazon as the No. 1 new release in their soul food cookbook category and No. 4 in comfort food cookbooks during its first week.