‘One Thing About Joseline, She Gone Be Naked’: Joseline Hernandez Stuns Fans with Glitter Covered Body

Joseline Hernandez‘s fans were entranced by the 34-year-old’s semi-nude body on Dec. 3 when she uploaded a behind-the-scenes video clip, covered in only pink glitter.

In the recording, the “Love and Hip Hop” star was seductively dancing while exposing her breasts when she informed millions of her followers that she was on set for her music video “Fantasy.” Hernandez, who originally shared stills from the video back in September, accessorized the look with her diamond jewelry and neon pink hair. She captioned the post, “Behind the scenes of Music Video #fantasy Coming out soon!” The star’s fans salivated over her sultry upload.

Joseline Hernandez. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

“One thing about Joseline, she gone be naked. 😅”

“Like some bubblegum 🤤”

“Pink n perfect 😍”

“Looove it! It looks so good on you! Really makes your eyes POP😍”

“Its the t-tty posture for me 😂🔥🔥”

Other fans pointed out that the reality star didn’t need to show any nudity because she consistently does it. One wrote, “Joseline, your so beautiful with a lovely body, showing all of that ain’t necessary. You are sexy without.” Another told the rapper to have some respect for herself. “This Cant be Your LIFE…ALWAYS NAKED …RESPECT Yourself …🙄,” this user said.

An Instagram user commented that they felt like they were in an infinite time loop because of the similar uploads Hernandez shares. “I feel like she’s been posting the same sh*t for a year, and I’m in an infinite time loop.”

Throughout Hernandez’s career, she has been ridiculed for several things, including being a bad role model. In 2017, during an interview with the Huffington post, the mother of one expressed how she felt about negative remarks towards her actions. She said, “Everybody’s able to say whatever they want, feel however they feel, and it’s not really a big deal to me, because if I choose to live my life in front of the media then I need to take what they give.”