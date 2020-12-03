‘She’s Not Getting All the Credit’: Common Says Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish Wants Recognition For His Fit Body

Rapper Common has been gushing over his comedian girlfriend Tiffany Haddish ever since the two went public in August 2020.

In past interviews, the star of the “Just Wright” romance/comedy film has mentioned how grateful he is to have her in his life and thanked her for all that she has done since the two started their relationship. On his list of acknowledgements, the rapper has even given Haddish praise for her role in his impressive physique.

Tiffany Haddish with her boyfriend Common. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

The “Go!” rapper shared on “The Tamron Hall Show” that while posing for People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, Haddish contributed to his physique “to a certain degree, but only by inspiring.” The “Night School” actress has also been on a fitness journey after she revealed she lost 40 pounds while quarantining during the pandemic.

“But let’s face it, I want to be great,” Common said. “I knew I was going to be seen by a lot of people… Tiffany wanted to take the credit. She gets some credit, but she’s not getting all the credit.”

The 48 year old revealed that much about his motivation to getting in shape actually came from his father, Lonnie Lynn. The former NBA player passed away in 2014 following his battle with prostate cancer. He was 71.

“Seeing my father go through prostate cancer, I was inspired in ways that he, at one point, was focused on taking these Dr. Sebi herbs and really focused on his diet. And he saw the results of him living longer and living healthier even with prostate cancer,” he explained. “But … unfortunately, because it probably had been further along than we had wished… [cancer] did eventually cause his death, and it made me know that I have to take care of myself.”

Common takes pride both in looks and well-being, and both receives and reciprocates direction with Haddish in those areas. “I would definitely say that we definitely inspire each other,” Common told People of his actress girlfriend. “If we think of grooming too, and that translates into styling, and I will bounce ideas off of her, and she will check with me and ask how certain things look, how well she’s put together. I follow my intuition more than anything, but I respect the support and ideas. And she gives me the same thing, and she does the same thing.”