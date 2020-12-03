‘She Gone Always Be Fine’: Ashanti Fans Gush Over the Singer’s Seductive Bathroom Pic

Ashanti assured her fans on Dec. 2 that she can rock anything by uploading a photo of herself in her robe.

The “Rock Wit U” singer, who was sitting in her bathroom, tried to get her followers in the holiday spirit when she captioned her post “Hot coco & marshmallows vibe…” Ashanti, wearing full makeup, accessorized the look with only one thing, her signature smize as she slightly parted her lips. Droves of fans exulted over the R&B crooner’s latest pic.

Ashanti. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

“One thing about Ashanti she gone always be fine 😍.”

“She’s just a whole VIBES!! 😩🤤.”

“Been a 10 since it began, don’t ask why cuz she got it ❤️😜❤️.”

“Beautiful 😍😍😍.”

While Ashanti enraptured others with her beauty, some fans felt the songwriter has been drinking from the fountain of youth, because she seems to show no signs she’s aged. One wrote, “Sis,😭 are you aging backwards.” Another found it mind-boggling that she was 40.

“I can’t believe she 40,” they said.

An Instagram user even proclaimed that Ashanti’s beauty was timeless by saying, “Forever beautiful. You’re just as stunning as you were a decade ago ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador credited her pescatarian diet for keeping her appearance youthful and her body snatched during a 2019 interview with Parade Magazine.

She said, “I’m a pescatarian, so I don’t eat a lot of meat. I try to stay away from carbs, and I know diet is super essential to being healthy and maintaining and trying to stay fit.” The “Foolish” hitmaker added that she balances her cravings by having two cheat days to indulge in anything she pleases. “But I do have two cheat days, and I look forward to them every week. I try to make it the weekend for those, but sometimes I get tempted during the week. So I’ll be like, ‘OK, I’m going to use Taco Tuesday as my day!’”

Ashanti even gave fans insight into her workout routine. The songstress revealed that she and her trainer — from her New York residence — do various exercises to tackle different parts of her body. “We do weight training, cardio, running … Sometimes he [her trainer, Raheem] has me work on mobility, other times endurance, and then we’ll go for strength. I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body. We’ll do the Stairmaster, lots of core work.”