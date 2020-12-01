‘Haters Will Say She Didn’t Eat But She ATE Hunny!!!’: Toya Johnson Celebrates Her Daughter ‘Lil Baddie’ Reginae Carter’s Beauty

Toya Johnson is hands down her daughter Reginae Carter‘s number-one fan.

On Monday, Nov. 30, the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star took to her Instagram page to share a gallery of photos featuring the now 22 year old as she gushed over her beauty and creativity in honor of Reginae’s recent birthday.

Throughout the various snaps, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne rocked several 2000s- inspired fashions, including a bedazzled army fatigue cropped jacket and matching pants. Underneath, the reality star showed off her toned tummy while looking fly in a camouflage bra and headband. She finished her look with a fresh pair of Timberlands and yellow-tinted shades, large iced-out hoop earrings and a diamond necklace.

Reginae Carter Photo: @toyajohnson

In her second look, Reginae looked stunning in a three-piece denim Dior print vest and shorts with a matching bra. And for her final look, the actress sported a cami top and skirt, which featured her name and the New Orleans symbol spray painted in gold and blue.

Momma Toya captioned the beautiful tribute, “Shorty a lil’ baddie.😍 #naeday.” She added, “@therealnoigjeremy did what needed to be done! Killed every look!🔥🔥.” The post received over 84,000 likes from fans who also joined in on the praise.

Reginae Carter Photo: @toyajohnson

One user wrote, “She look THE F-CK GOODT‼️ gone nae 😍😍 but lord knows I’m not ready for my daughter to grow up and be a baddie 😩😂.” Another fan commented, “Haters will say she didn’t eat but she ATE hunny!!!!!! 😍😍💜💜 Issa look!”

A third person gave Toya some credit as well, writing, “Ok😅😅 Lil Toya mom has done well witcha lil lady.” “Yea she was looking 🔥🔥🔥 especially that army fatigue 😍,” a fourth commented.

As previously mentioned, the photos came on the heels of the former “Growing up Hip Hop” star throwing a massive 90s/2000s birthday bash on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Republic Lounge in Atlanta. Lil Wayne took center stage to perform, and there were also performances from 2Chainz and Juvenile.

Although partygoers appeared to be having a good time in the clips floating around the internet, Reginae received plenty of backlash for hosting such a huge event during the middle of a pandemic. As one Twitter put it, “So nobody calling Reginae Carter out for that COVID fest she had last night for her birthday?”

So nobody calling Reginae Carter out for that COVID fest she had last night for her birthday? pic.twitter.com/Uia8i5mVAT — NeaBo0 💜 (@NEArlyiLLEGAL) November 30, 2020

The reality star has yet to address the criticism.