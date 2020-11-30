‘Who’s Recording Lori?’ Michael B. Jordan’s Post of Gratitude Derails When Fans Bring Up His Rumored Boo Lori Harvey

Fans overlooked Michael B. Jordan‘s appreciation post on Friday, Nov. 27, after the actor shared a stream of photos and clips, including a video of himself driving around the beach. Many assumed Lori Harvey was the camera person because of recent dating rumors over the two.

The upload included this caption: “This year has really done a number on our lives. It’s given us the opportunity to reflect & be more thankful and appreciative of everything 🙌🏾 My fam…my friends…the acknowledgments & the support do not go unnoticed! Sending love & light.” Michael highlighted the many things he was grateful for, such as his campaign for the Coach brand, where his close circle of friends came together for a photo shoot. He also mentioned the recognition for his high-profile roles in “Black Panther,” “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed.”

Many fans seemed to move past that messaging, as they were interested in finding out who recorded him at the beach humming to Childish Gambino’s 2016 hit “Redbone.” Some fans questioned the actor about the model, while others expressed their disappointment.

(L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo: @michaelbjoedan/Instagram @loriharvey/Instagram

“Give Lori back to the streets bae 😩😩😩 I’m thankful for you!”

“That better not be Lori Harvey recording or it’s gonna be some problems boo😂🤣”

“Who’s recording Lori😒 Michael I’m mad at you”

“Wtf are you doing with Lori Michael 🥺!!!”

“Are you with Lori or not?”

Dating rumors began to circulate after photos surfaced of the pair catching a flight from Los Angeles, California, to Lori’s residence of Atlanta, Georgia, the day before Thanksgiving. Although their relationship status is unclear, Michael, 33, told People magazine that he was single during his Sexist Man Alive interview.

He opened up about his dating struggles, saying, “Having people who are married around me, a running theme is, ‘You know when you know.’ And it’s one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who’s single.” Michael added, “I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn’t really work out too well for me.” He also revealed that although he has a list, his ideal woman would be “nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”

Lori, 23, his rumored girlfriend, previously dated rapper Future; before that, she reportedly was linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs.