‘You Killed This’: Reginae Carter Dresses Up as Foxy Brown to Celebrate ‘Naevember’

Reginae Carter is going all out for her 22nd birthday. On Thursday, Nov. 26, Carter uploaded the flyer to her birthday party on Instagram. On the flyer, she emulates the cover of Foxy Brown’s 2001 studio album “Broken Silence.”

The flyer reveals the celebration will be a 2000s costume party that is taking place on Sunday, which is the 22-year-old’s birthday. New Orleans rapper and producer Mannie Fresh will be providing the music at the event.

Reginae Carter. colormenae/Instagram

The caption of the post reads, “Throwing it back with this one 😏 Foxy Nae 💋 y’all got y’all fits together or nah? #Hotgirls #foxybrown 11/29.”

Through the many heart-eye and fire emojis Carter received, some fan comments cheered her on.

One person exclaimed, “Tf Bodied!!!!! Nae boogie,” while another said, “You Killed This!”

Since Nov. 1, Carter has been claiming the month to be hers and reminding everyone in several of the posts leading up to her birthday that it is “Naevember.”

On Friday, Nov. 20, she revealed on Instagram that there are billboards in Atlanta with her picture on it that read, “It’s The Naevember Takeover! Happy Birthday Reginae!”

After that the TV personality uploaded two more posts of herself dressed as members of the former New Orleans rap group Hot Boys, a group her father, Lil Wayne, was in when he first started rapping. The first post was of Carter emulating the 1999 cover of B.G.’s album “Chopper City in the Ghetto.” The second was a reimagined version of the 1999 Hot Boys album “Guerilla Warfare” where she made the title of the flyer say “22 Warfare” and changed the name from Hot Boys to Hot Girls.

It’s not clear who Carter has invited to her birthday party but in her Hot Girls post she did say to her guests “please don’t post the invitations I’m sending out.”