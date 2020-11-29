‘You Look Like a Christmas Gift with a Bow’: Keyshia Ka’oir Captivates Fans with Her Beauty In Elegant Maternity Shot

Keyshia Ka’oir’s latest maternity photo left followers speechless over the star’s beauty on Saturday, as she donned a form-fitting red dress.

The 35-year-old complemented the red-themed look with her heels, a Hermes Birkin bag, and diamond jewelry as she posed in her living room. In the Nov. 28 caption, Ka’oir, who is of Jamaican descent, used the slang term “pop dung,” — meaning something that is broken down or destroyed — to describe her haters. She wrote, “It’s always the pop dung b-itchez that got sumthin to say!!!” Many fans rejoiced over the star’s sensational look.

“Beautiful Jamaican Lady In Red 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🔥🔥🔥.”

“You look absolutely stunning and amazing❤️ YOU GLOW MAMA 🙏😘😻.”

“Slaying the whole pregnancy.”

“You look like a Christmas gift With a bow 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Absolutely beautiful!! 💯💗🔥🔥👶🏾.”

Regardless of what Ka’Oir was responding to when she wrote the initial caption, some fans felt she shouldn’t have acknowledged the negativity. One wrote, “And you’ve never cared, so let’s not start now! 🙌🏾.”

Another said she was on a different playing field: “You’re on a whole nother level than the ‘pop dungs.’ Your attention should be nowhere near them. Stay focused and keep doing you!!”

An Instagram user told the expectant mother to not feed into “that energy.” “Don’t even give that energy! Don’t address it! Don’t let that baby feel no negativity! Keep doing big things😍.”

Ka’oir recently uploaded a sonogram image of her unborn son on Nov. 21 with the caption, “OMG!!! Baby, u melt our hearts!!! #BabyWop💎,” weeks after her blue-and-white themed baby shower. Several followers claimed the unborn child resembles her husband, rapper Gucci Mane.

“He look like Gucci 😍😂.”

“Omg he look like his dad already 😂😂💙💙.”

“He looking like Gucci already 😩❤️❤️❤️.”

The couple announced they were expecting back in August after three years of marriage. The pair have children from previous relationships.