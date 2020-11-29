‘Just Look at the Camera and Apply Pressure!’: Kandi Gives Eva Her Flowers In Latest Photo

Eva Marcille‘s beauty shines through during any given moment and effortlessly at that. So much so that folks just have to give her credit, including former The Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate Kandi Burruss, who recently gave the model her flowers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram page and shared a gorgeous photo of the two ladies. Both women sported natural glam looks. Kandi rocked a half ponytail and a rather revealing black top, while Eva looked stunning in a light blue blouse and her beautifully growing locs.

(L-R) Kandi Burruss and Eva Marseille. @kandi/Instagram

The snap appeared to be a promo for an upcoming video the two did together, but Kandi took the time out to honor her attractive friend. “I love the way @evamarcille can just look at the camera & apply pressure!” she captioned the snap. “Turn on your post notifications so you won’t miss our video of silliness later! 😂.”

The photo received over 15,000 likes within the first hour of its posting. Fans couldn’t get over how dazzling Eva looked either, including one Instagram user who commented, “Yesss she’s a natural and that’s why she killed it on ANTM 🔥🔥 Eva.” Another person wrote, “it’s the smize for me. if yk, yk.”

Eva wasn’t the only one getting praise though. Many people made sure to remind Kandi that she was beautiful as well, including someone who wrote, “@kandi you put pressure on the cameras 📷 🎥 as well. My lord Kandi you are so fine.”

A fourth person commented, “At this point, Eva should just reclaim her peach. There’s an open slot 😩.” As you may remember, Eva announced in June that she would not be returning to “RHOA” after being on the popular reality series two seasons.

At the time, Eva told The Jasmine Brand, “I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies. I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving my community on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”