‘Looking Like Somebody Wife’: Porsha Williams Stuns Fans In Form-Fitting Attire

Porsha Williams enticed her followers on Monday, Nov. 23, with her shapely physique as she rocked a curve-hugging attire, including a camouflage sweater, tan pants and gray boots.

In the post, the reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” expressed thoughts of relaxing, rejoicing, celebrating and feeling rewarded. “Take a break and chill because this is the time of the year to rejoice, celebrate and also feel rewarded.❄️” Many reacted not to the words, but to Porsha’s radiant beauty.

Porsha Williams. @porsha4real/Instagram

“Simply Gorgeous”

“Beautiful as always”

“Looking like somebody wife😍”

“😍😍😍😍😍😍ALWAYS GIVING THE GIRLS FACE!”

One fan said they agreed with the star’s post and ended the comment by complimenting her sweater. “Yes, I agree, this is definitely a time for self-reflection! I love that sweater @porsha4real, very cute,” an Instagram user wrote.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the reality star seemingly has been taking her own advice by making her health a number-one priority following her recent hospital stint. Several followers applauded Porsha on her progress. “So glad you’re feeling better 💖,” one person commented. Another expressed relief the 39 year old was returning to her original self: “Girl, we thought you were sick in bed, happy you are doing better.”



On Nov. 14, the mother of one took to Instagram to inform millions of her followers that she was in the hospital for an undisclosed reason. In her caption, she thanked her castmates from Bravo’s Chat Room for holding down the fort.

She wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for your well wishes. It’s good to finally be home from the hospital. I Love, love my flowers from @workwincelebrate & ladies of #Bravochatroom @[email protected] @kate_chastain Thank you! I’ll see you all next week God willing. Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can’t just go and go. If you don’t God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery… ♥️💪🏾”