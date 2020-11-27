‘Thought Jill Was Letting All Outtt’: People Mistake Malaysia Pargo’s Sexy New Photo for Jill Scott

Malaysia Pargo‘s fans overlooked the star’s latest sultry photo on Tuesday after noticing she shared an uncanny resemblance to R&B soul singer Jill Scott.

She captioned the Nov. 24 post, “when you see me with what I Prayed for, Know that I was Patient 🌹.” In the pic, the television personality wore a black-and-gold Versace robe with a leopard print bikini and high-heeled pumps as she seductively posed on her balcony. Although it’s unclear what made Pargo’s followers confuse the two women, it was evident that many people felt the same way.

Malaysia Pargo. @malaysiapargo

“Definitely thought this was Jill Scott.”

“Definitely giving me Jill Scott! Yes! 😍.”

One fan quoted Scott’s chart-topping hit song “Golden.” “Living my life like it’s golden,” an Instagram user wrote. Pargo’s photo became so popular it began trending on Twitter under “Jill Scott” when it was posted by a user who initially assumed it was the Grammy-award winning artist. Before long, fans of the BBW star and others set the record straight.

“That isn’t Jill Scott! That’s Malaysia from Basketball Wives!”

“Yooo omg it is 😭😭i really thought Jill was letting all outtt”

Others were convinced the songstress wouldn’t be caught dead in such a look. “The give away was that Versace robe (which is kinda tacky and too look at me, I got Versace) and all those bundles. Jill would neva!”

(L) Malaysia Pargo an (R) Jill Scott. Photo: @malaysiapargo/Instagram missjillscott/Instagram

While others were solely focused on how unrecognizable the reality star looked, several fans mentioned “Basketball Wives” — which was initially filmed in Miami — the popular television show that catapulted Pargo’s career since her debut on the Los Angeles spinoff back in 2011. A couple of people mentioned how the mother of three was their “favorite” cast member. One wrote, “My fav BBW.” Another said that although the show has been on for eight seasons, Pargo was “my most favorite basketball wife!”

A third person adamantly added that they couldn’t wait for the series to return. “I really can’t wait for basketball wives to come back on again. 😁”

The 40-year-old left the show in 2016. Pargo later returned in 2017 after VH1 announced the original series would resume for a sixth season after a five-year hiatus and relocate to Los Angeles, California. The series combined most of the original members, including Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, and Jackie Christie.

Season 9 of “BBW” is currently in production after getting closed down due to Covid-19. The returning cast members aside from Pargo include O’Neal, Christie, Lozada, Kristen Scott, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, and Jennifer Williams. Roman left the show after season 8.