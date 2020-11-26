‘Watch Her Baby Come Out Aligned’: Summer Walker Shows Off Her Yoga Moves Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Songstress Summer Walker is preparing for her child’s birth with producer and boyfriend London On Da Track with a yoga routine. The “Stretch You Out” singer took to her page rocking a white bralette and striped shorts over the weekend.

Walker stood straight with her right leg crossed in front of her left and did the same with her arms in what is referred to as Garudasana or Eagle pose in yoga. She stood there balancing herself as music from singer Solange played in the background.

Fans were impressed with her balancing skills, seeing that she is with child, and they congratulated her while wishing her a healthy delivery.

Singer Summer Walker is balancing on one leg in a yoga pose. @galactawhore/Instagram

“This is the healthy sh– they tried to knock Summer for. watch her baby come out ALIGNED HUNTY.”

“But sus all jokes aside, this balance is everythinggggggggggg 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

“The balance is immaculate ✨✨✨.”

“Congratulations btw 🧚🏾💕🥰.”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ blessings to you and your blessings, mama.”

“My heart 🥺 Summer I’m so happy for you, I still can’t believe it 💕💕💕.”

Walker took to her professional Instagram page on Nov. 20 to confirm that she is pregnant after telling fans she was just bloated in an Instagram Story last month. Her belly had appeared more rounded than usual, which sparked rumors of a pregnancy.

After being asked to confess, she wrote in a Instagram Story, “Ya’ll weirdos, who demands a stranger to tell you if they pregnant. LOL, and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. And the answer is no b–ch I’m bloated, but ya’ll weird.”

One mother of London On Da Track’s multiple children, Eboni Ivorii, used a Nov. 3 Instagram Story to openly assert that Summer was pregnant and deride London and Summer.

Summer Walker announces pregnancy on Friday in a multi-colored dress. @summerwalker/Instagram

“I said what I said,” Ivorii wrote. “Yeah, Summer pregnant by a n– putin his three baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

It looks like Walker had a change of heart since the initial denial and decided to announce the pregnancy on her terms. Wearing a multi-colored, long-sleeved dress and open-toed heels, Walker captioned the photo with several angel emojis. The “Body” singer garnered over a million likes from her fans, which is evidence that they’re incredibly excited for her.

Despite the initial denial, Walker looks delighted to be a first-time mother.

London On Da Track also made a subtle announcement on his page with a photo of Walker’s hand — which bears the tattoo “Baby” — covering his face. He captioned the photo “Genius,” leaving some fans to believe that will be the name of their son or daughter.