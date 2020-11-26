‘Sweet Baby’: Ayesha Curry Shares Video of Her Son Worshipping

On Nov. 22, cookbook author Ayesha Curry shared on Instagram that her 2-year-old son has learned to worship.

The video shows Canon Curry holding onto and drinking his bottle out of one hand while closing his eyes and raising the other hand in the air. The song “So Will I” by Dayton, Ohio, singer Osby Berry played in the background as Canon continued to worship. At the end of the video, he takes the bottle out of his mouth and gives his mother a big smile.

@ayeshacurry/Instagram

Ayesha’s caption reads, “We listen to this almost every night before bed. Canon says he’s worshipping and makes whoever is in the room do it as well. It’s the sweetest. I tried to record him the other night and got caught 😂🤣. I love this boy so much. 🥰🥰🥰 @stephencurry30 you’re the best dada. Thank you for spearheading a faith filled home. We love you.”

Fans commended Ayesha and her hubby, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, for their parenting skills.

One person said, “Praise🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 babies are so precious and only follow by example. GOOD JOB!!!”

Another fan typed, “Awww how precious… simply priceless! 🙌🙌 Train up a child in the way that they should go.”

Other people made comments like, “Beautiful, Amazing, and Sweet baby.”

Even Osby Berry himself commented, “WOW!!!!!!!! This just blessed me.”

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have always been open about the importance of God and faith in their family.

In an interview with “Hello Beautiful,” the mother of three said, “It’s the foundation for everything that I do, really. It’s not so much that about the religion, it’s more so just about the relationships that I have with God and making sure that I pass that on to my kids. With my relationship with my husband, it’s what it’s founded on.”