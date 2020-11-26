‘Hunnie the Sun Is Soakin’ You’: Keyshia Ka’oir’s Blue Outfit Has Her Going Crazy

Keyshia Ka’oir‘s immaculate beauty stunned her followers on Monday, Nov. 23, as she donned a two-piece blue ensemble that showcased her growing belly.

Ka’oir, who is seductively posing beside the pool, adorned the outfit with her diamond jewelry including hoop earrings, a 1017 necklace, a watch and her giant wedding ring. She also enhanced the look with a blue Hermes Birkin bag and blue high-heel pumps. She captioned the Nov. 23 photo, “Soakin Up The Sun🐬.” Many fans raved over the star’s blue-themed attire.

Keyshia Ka’oir. Photo: keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“Hunnie the sun is soakin you 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

“Beautiful always on point💙💙💙”

“You glow even brighter than the sun. Not possible 😍🙏💜👑”

“She gotta be the flyest pregnant woman ever. Hands down!”

“You looks absolutely beautiful pregnant 🥺💙”

A day later, the expectant mother shared a selfie captioned, “Spoiled Wife🦋, “while giving fans a closer view of her glam look. A couple of Ka’oir’s followers agreed that the 35 year old is spoiled, but they felt she “deserved” it. One person wrote, “You deserve every bit of happiness you get. You paid your dues❤️❤️.” Another told the stylist to share her secrets of how she got her “title.” “Teach ’em how you got that title @keyshiakaoir. I KNOW you been holding it down and deserve to be treated like that. 💖💖💖.”

Many believed that Gucci Mane showered his wife with love and extravagant items because she held him down during his 2013 incarceration after the rapper was charged with two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon after he allegedly threatened police with a gun on two separate occasions. While behind bars, the “Lemonade” rapper left Ka’oir with $2 million dollars, which she reportedly turned into $6 million dollars by investing in businesses. That’s something she later admitted during a 2017 interview with “The Breakfast Club.” She said, “he gave me some money, and he came home to a lot more. I invested the money, I started some businesses. Everything I did I spoke to him about.”

During the interview, the model revealed one of the businesses she invested in was her Ka’oir Fitness company that sells waist trainers, thigh erasers, slimming teas, and a 14-day weight loss plan. In 2009, Ka’oir created a cosmetic line. Over the years, both businesses and club appearances Ka’oir made for payment reportedly have earned the entrepreneur about $30 million. She disclosed this amount while having a conversation with a financial planner during her BET wedding special “The Mane Event.”