‘Slay Babygirl’: T.I. and Tiny Harris’ 4-Year-Old Daughter Serves Face and Sass In This Adorable Picture

Tiny Harris and T.I.‘s daughter Heiress Harris is stealing hearts with her adorableness.

The Xscape singer and her family celebrated T.I.’s 40th birthday on Sept. 25, with an extravagant party. Everyone was dressed to the nines for the white-and-black affair, including little Heiress.

The 4 year old wore a black-and-white plaid button-up shirt and a matching skirt. She complemented her fly look with floral-adorned jelly shoes and white beads in her hair.

Tiny re-shared an Instagram photo of her daughter striking a fierce pose with her hands on her hips and wrote in the caption, “My lil piece of Heaven @heiressdharris 👑💜 #LittleMeAllOverAgain #Lucky7 #HeiryBerry #Tootie 💓.”

Heiress also posed in front of a wallpaper plastered with T.I.’s face, which made the photo even cuter, considering she’s a daddy’s girl.

Fans swooned over the darling snap and showered T.I. and Tiny’s baby girl with compliments.

“So smart and beautiful! You’re a great example for this little lady🙌🏽”

“I feel this baby is going to something great when she grows up. Mark my words theres a bright light in her heart.”

“Slay babygirl…”

“It’s the leg pop for me 😍😍 go head Lil mamma 😘❤️ she’s adorable”

Heiress is the couple’s youngest child; they also have two sons. T.I. has two sons and a daughter from his prior relationships as well and Tiny has an adult daughter.

The pair celebrated Heiress’ fourth birthday on March 26. Although the Harris family was practicing social distancing at the time due to the current pandemic, they managed to throw Heiress a small birthday party with her brothers and sisters.

Tiny also celebrated her youngest daughter with a touching IG message that read, “4 years ago today was one of the greatest achievements I have ever been apart of. Having a healthy beautiful, genius of a baby! You came in my life when God knew I needed you most!! Thank you for Upgrading my life! Best lil 4 year old I coulda ever imagine having!! You are truly my Sunshine & the Heiress to the throne!! I will love & protect u till the day I die!! Happy birthday Princess Heiress Diana.”