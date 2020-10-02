Keke Palmer, Queen Naija, and Melanie Fiona Slay the Deborah Cox Challenge

The Deborah Cox Challenge is one of the latest social media challenges to take the internet by storm, and Keke Palmer, Melanie Fiona, and Queen Naija all received a seal of approval from the challenge namesake herself.

The vocal range battle, which consisted of singers attempting to successfully complete Cox’s hit 1998 single “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” runs, gave all of the ladies a run for their money. In the end, all three received props from Cox, who got wind of the challenge on Sept. 23 and has been reposting and commenting on videos.

(From left) Keke Palmer, Queen Naija, and Melanie Fiona put their best voices forward for the #NobodysSupposedtoBeHereChallenge. (Photos: @keke/Instagram, @melaniefiona/Instagram, @queennaija/Instagram)

Palmer reminded her fans that she didn’t get the role of Broadway’s first Black Cinderella for nothing. “Damn Deborah, this here was the vocal olympics 😅💖,” she captioned her video.

Cox was impressed by the “Hustlers” actress and dropped a comment applauding her “beautiful voice.” “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽✨ ✨ Beautiful voice… reminds me of our ‘duet’ at the end of Akeela and the Bee 😉,” the “We Can’t Be Friends” songstress wrote, referencing her and Palmer’s song “Definition of Love” from the 2006 film.

Fiona was accompanied by her adorable 4-year-old son as she belted out her rendition of the classic R&B jam, which she admitted was her first semblance of a performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

“Posting this because Cam is the real star of this video… 👀 (wait for the spin 😂😂😂) Haven’t touched a stage or belted notes like this since March 🥵😅,” she wrote. “I guess Sunday morning in pajamas is as good a time as any to attempt the #NobodysSupposedtoBeHereChallenge In honour of a true Canadian R&B Queen @deborahcox 🇨🇦🏆🇨🇦 Remember. Everything is a muscle. Use it or lose it. 💪🏾 ✨Be Well, My Loves ✨”

Cox loved she and Cam’s energy, replying, “Yessss Melanie! 🤣Cameron in the back 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Sing baby!!!!❤️,” to the “It Kills Me” singer.

Queen Naija blew everyone’s wigs back with her powerhouse vocals. “I couldn’t do it like @deborahcox but y’all know I had to try 😂❤️ I love singing in the kitchen,” she shared in her video’s caption.

Ms. Deborah was here for Naija’s vocal strength and control, writing, “SANG!!!! ‘Standing heeeeeeeere’…. you sound beautiful! Really GREAT!!!!! Bless YOU!”

Other honorable submissions into the #NobodysSupposedtoBeHere challenge include Lyrica Anderson and Amina Buddafly.