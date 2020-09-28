50 Cent Offers Sly Response to Dr. Dre’s Daughter Who Called Him Out for Disrespecting Her Mother

50 Cent continues to enrage his fellow celebrities with his trolling comments, and this time he’s angered none other than Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, 50 Cent responded slyly to Young’s comments about his “misogynistic” and “disgusting” opinions about women. Instead of being his usual combative self, 50 simply posted a photo of himself, frowning while he’s looking down at his phone. “Dr dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f–k up,” the caption read.

50 Cent responds to Truly Young’s public call-out. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

The Truly-50 saga began earlier this month when 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline to his Instagram that described the details of Dr. Dre’s contentious divorce with his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. “Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support,” the headline read.

50 Cent called Dr. Dre’s wife “crazy” for asking for $2 million in monthly spousal support. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

50 Cent captioned the photo with his own opinion, writing: “These b——s be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.” The post has since garnered over 200,000 likes and subsequently attracted the attention of Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young.

Young did not hold back when it came to responding to 50’s criticism of her mother. “Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she wrote in the comments section of his post. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F–k you.”

Truly Young responded to 50 Cent’s comment by calling him a “washed up, early 2000s rapper.” (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

And Young didn’t stop there. She reposted a screenshot of her clapback to her own Instagram story where she further explained the source of her anger.

“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f—–g disgusting and vile,” she wrote. “Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b—h is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident.”

Truly Young took to her Instagram to call 50 Cent “disgusting.” (Photo: @trulyoung/Instagram)

Young continued to drag 50, calling the rapper out for using her family’s name to gain attention. “50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are…You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a dick, but you just proved it yourself.”

Young’s call-out of 50 is especially brutal considering the long relationship 50 has had with Young’s father, Dr. Dre. 50 has talked about how he considers Dr. Dre a mentor and a father figure. “I don’t honestly think my career would have been what it was without [Dr. Dre and Eminem’s] support,” he previously admitted at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “Dre is a mentor for the whole squad…”

50 Cent’s respect for Dr. Dre might be the reason he decided to toe the line when it came to responding to her comments. While other commenters were trying to get 50 to respond with one of his usual controversial insults, 50 appeared to demure. “Nah no clap back,” he said in another comment. “I’m gonna need dre to make the beats. New music coming soon.”

.