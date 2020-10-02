‘Did You Really Just Have a Baby?’: Lil Scrappy’s Wife Bambi Leaves Fans In Awe After She Flaunts Her Snatched Waist

Lil Scrappy‘s wife Bambi is looking more snatched than ever these days.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” beauty gave birth to their daughter Xylo two months ago, and already she’s on the road to her bounce-back.

Bambi took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 29, to show off her slim and trim post-baby body after delivering her bundle of joy. She donned a black, form-fitting tank top and a pair of snake-print yoga pants that accentuated her lean body. The mom of two also showed off her guns while flexing her arms.

Bambi shows off her slim physique. @adizthebam/Instagram

“Who needs a gym when you be carrying babies up and down the stairs all day 🥴,” Bambi wrote.

IG users also noted how gorgeous the reality star looked with her bone-straight hair and glam makeup finish, but more than anything they were wowed by her post-partum body.

“This snapback is serious 💪🏾,” said Bambi’s best friend and “Basketball Wives” star Malaysia Pargo.

An IG user concurred and added, “I’m sorry…did you really just have a baby lookin like that? I’m jealous lol 😩🔥🤩.”

“What baby? You don’t look like you’ve had any babies! 💯 Okay!!! SnapBack lit! 🔥,” another admirer wrote.

One fan said, “Ok just had a baby what baby 2 kids where ?! 👀💅🏽 , 😍😍 you look amazing girl!”

Bambi has yet to reveal her post-pregnancy weight-loss secrets, but folks are hoping she does.

She and Scrappy welcomed their second child and daughter Xylo on Aug. 3. The rapper shared a picture of his wife holding their infant in her arms and announced, “She’s here everybody wish my wife @adizthebam a congratulations for being so strong she pushed for 10 min and had our #BabyXYLO beaurtiful head full of hair 7lbs 5oz we are blessed and I’m thanking God he blessed us with a healthy baby.”

Lil Scrappy, Baby Breland, and Bambi. (Photo: @reallilscrappy/Instagram)

The couple also have 2-year-old son Breland, and Scrappy has daughter Emani, 15, from his previous relationship with Erica Dixon.

Bambi and her husband recently celebrated their third year of marriage in Jamaica after tying the knot in September 2017.

Scrappy also posted a sweet message to his beloved for their anniversary and wrote, “#HappyAnniversarytous #Richardsons #Big3 #Jamaica love you @adizthebam , you give me the extra I need to keep pushing so we can keep pushing together , make 20/20 count jack.”