‘Peek a Boo’: Evelyn Lozada’s Video Goes Left When Fans Point Out Her ‘Nip Slip’

Evelyn Lozada‘s boat ride video went from tranquil to titillating when fans noticed that one of her girls was ready to come out to play.

The 44-year-old reality TV star looked peaceful and content as she lounged on a comfortable-looking boat in Miami, Florida, while wearing a sheer, printed cut-out dress.

Fans called out Evelyn Lozada’s “nip slip” wardrobe malfunction during a Miami boat ride video./ Photo Credit: @evelynlozada/Instagram

“So happy ❤️,” she captioned her post, which was viewed over 539,500 times.

As the wind whipped through her ponytail and the blue Miami water glistened in the background, Lozada’s areola made a cameo appearance that grabbed the attention of followers.

The “nip slip” tickled fans, but didn’t stop them from showering her with compliments.

“She know her nip bout to flip 😂,” joked a follower.

“It’s the nip slip for me 😩,” a second stated.

“The classy nip slip on this side of the equator!” declared a third.

“Girl, la teta 😂,” a fourth fan laughed.

“Little peek a boo of that nip nip 🤫.. but still gorgeous ❤️😍,” complimented a fifth.

“You gotta man, dont you Ev?? You can tell us, i peep that glow 😍😍,” inquired a sixth curious fan.

Evelyn Lozada and her cleavage enjoy a boat ride in Miami./Photo Credit: @evelynlozada/Instagram

Although there were no details about who was on the other side of the camera filming the sexy moment, Lozada hinted that she was off the market as of February 2020 during an Instagram Q&A session.

After her last public engagement with former MLB player Carl Crawford, which ended in 2017, and her more recent relationship with rapper French Montana, which ended in 2019, it appears Lozada wants to keep this new boo private for the time being.