Jesse Collins Becomes First Black Executive Producer of Super Bowl Halftime Show

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the NFL, Pepsi, and Roc Nation announced that Jesse Collins was selected as the new executive producer of the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. The founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment will become the show’s first-ever Black executive producer.

Collins was nominated for an Emmy last year for outstanding variety special as a producer for the 61st Grammy Awards. His other credits include the CBS special “John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero,” the “BET Awards,” the “BET Hip-Hop Awards” and the “Soul Train Awards,” among others.

Jesse Collins named first Black producer of Super Bowl halftime show. (Photo: @jessecollinsent/Instagram)

“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative, and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He’s a true artist,” Jay-Z said in a press release published on the Roc Nation official website. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

In August 2019, news broke that the rapper and his company Roc Nation were partnering with the NFL as the league’s new “live music entertainment strategist.” Jay would be helping put together the Super Bowl’s halftime show as well as other music events. The “4:44” rapper also would be assisting with the league’s “Inspire Change” campaign, which “donates money to groups fighting for criminal justice reform.”

Some 14 months into that Roc Nation-NFL partnership, on Tuesday Collins confirmed the news he’s joining the team. The veteran producer issued a statement and took to his Instagram account with several screenshots of reports covering the announcement. “Humbled 🙏🏽 @rocnation @nfl @pepsi,” Collins captioned the post.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in his press release. “I am grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family, and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp also released a statement, saying, “We are excited to have Jesse Collins join with Roc Nation to executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.” He added, “We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season.”

Collins will also be joining longtime award-winning director Hamish Hamilton for the “Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” with the game set to take place in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.