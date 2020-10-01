‘Double Trouble’: Erica Dixon’s 1-Year-Old Twins Leave Folks In Stitches After They Go Off with Their Little Fingers

Erica Dixon‘s identical twin daughters Eryss and Embrii aren’t here for their mother stopping them from being great on her laptop.

Dixon recorded and shared an adorable video of her 1-year-old twins to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and it had fans cracking up for hours. The clip showed baby Eryss trying to type on Dixon’s laptop as Embrii posed as a distraction.

Erica Dixon’s daughter Eryss. @msericadixon/Instagram

“Eryss, leave my computer alone!” Dixon yelled, seconds before Embrii walked up to her laughing.

“Eryss needs a job and Embrii thinks she’s slick. @twinzonli,” Dixon jokingly wrote.

The adorable video had fans cracking up, noting the twins’ game plan.

“She’s typing more than 80 words a minute 😂,” one fan joked.

A second said, “😂😂😂😂 she like nah I got it too lol and Embrii the distraction…too cute lol.”

“I know good n well one twin didn’t try to provide a distraction while the other twin hack into the computer 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” someone else wrote.

One of Dixon’s IG followers added, “🤣😂 It’s the position of how she know how to type for me 😩 need her to do a research paper 🤣😂🤣 I’m screaming.”

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star also laughed at her twins’ antics.

Not long ago, she also admitted to confusing the toddlers for each other after a fan asked if she ever had a difficult time telling Embrii and Eryss apart.

Erica Dixon and her twin daughters Embrii and Eryss. (Photo:@msericadixon/Instagram)

“I did the other day because they were looking down,” Dixon responded in a Sept. 5 post. “I thought I was picking up Eryss when it was Embrii. I knew soon as I lifted her. She’s much heavier.”

Dixon announced she was pregnant with her daughters in February 2019 and welcomed them in May of that year. She wrote at the time, “The love and support has been more than appreciated. This has been a difficult yet rewarding journey for me with the sickness and scares but we’ve conquered and will continue to.”

Dixon is also the mother of 15-year-old daughter Emani Richardson, whom she shares with rapper Lil Scrappy. It’s unclear who the twins’ father is and if he and Dixon are still together.