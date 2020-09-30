‘Preggers?’: Yandy Smith Fans Speculate She’s Pregnant In This Photo After Noticing a Bump

People believe Yandy Smith-Harris may be “pregnant” and is showing a “bump” after she shared a gorgeous snap of herself posing in New York City.

Instagram users left several comments on her page this week asking whether or not the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star is expecting.

The reality diva stunned in a red off-the-shoulder midi dress on Sunday evening, Sept. 27, that showed off her curves and killer legs and black stiletto pumps. She posed with her right hand slightly on her hip and on the side of her stomach.

Yandy Smith sparks pregnancy rumors. @yandysmith/Instagram

Coming off the heels of her “Uncensored” interview with TV One, she wrote, “@yandysmith talks about her hustle from intern to music executive at Violator Records, the ups and downs of building a hip-hop TV franchise, and the moment in her marriage that almost broke her. #Uncensored #YandySmith.”

Smith-Harris’ fans and followers were quick to question if she might be hiding a bump underneath her dress.

One person wrote, “Preggers??”

“Are you pregnant ouuu😍,” someone else asked.

One fan said, “Lol we already knoe the kids bout to have another sibling congrats.”

“Looks pregnant 🥺😍😍😍,” another commented.

If Smith-Harris is pregnant, this would make her and husband Mendeecees Harris’ third child together.

Last week, the couple went viral after the mother of two recounted her first time meeting the music executive.

She told viewers on the “Uncensored” series that she remembered thinking “this boy is gorgeous” when meeting her husband. She also revealed that Harris paid a man $200 to let him sit beside her on a plane to New York after encountering each other in Miami, Florida, that week.

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris @mendeeceesharris/Instagram

“I’m like, ‘Who dis?! Somebody want to sit next to me for $200?’ ” Smith-Harris expressed.

Harris proposed to his wife nearly eight years later and they married in 2015.

The pair welcomed their son Omere Harris in 2012 and their daughter Skylar Harris the same year they tied the knot.

The father of four also has two sons from his prior relationships and Smith-Harris is a foster mother to 18-year-old daughter Infinity Gilyard.