Nene Leakes Goes In On Wendy Williams and Her ‘Enormously Large Legs and Feet’

Nene Leakes has had enough of the foolishness.

Following her Twitter storm directed at talk show host Wendy Williams and Bravo host Andy Cohen, former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Leakes took to her YouTube channel to further drag the pair.

Leakes held nothing back when she got wind of her former friend’s Sept. 27 appearance on Cohen’s Bravo talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” during which Williams proceeded to shoot down any angle of a solo reality series starring Leakes and her personal life by describing it as “boring.”

Nene Leakes continued her public dragging of talk show host and former friend Wendy Williams on her YouTube channel./Photo Credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

In a Sept. 29 video, Leakes addressed Williams again, making it plain that she no longer considers the gossip queen a friend.

“I don’t have a friend that knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me,” she stated, beginning at the 1:42 mark. “I don’t have that friend that is around me. Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately? I’ve not come out, I’ve not commented on it. Last night was the first time I’ve commented on anything that Wendy has said.”

Nene continued to drag the talk show host for bringing her family into the conversation. “What you’re not going to do is speak negative of my family…I signed up as a ‘Real Housewife.’ I signed up to be a part of television. My family never signed up to be a part of anything doing television. They don’t have to be colorful. I am the person that have to be colorful or need to be colorful, ok?”

She didn’t let Andy Cohen slide either, shadily claiming that she’s “done his show more times than he has” and that he conducted his interview with Wendy in a way that he knew would spark maximum drama.

Nene Leakes has one request for Wendy Williams and Andy Cohen: “LEAVE ME ALONE”/ Photo Credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

Before ending the video, Leakes had to get her final jabs at Wendy and Andy in, encouraging Williams to “spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet,” while reminding Cohen that “no one knew you until you knew me.”

Fans applauded Leakes for her candor and wished her well as she moves on from the friendship and franchise.

“Andy inviting Wendy was strategic.”

“Nene has grown out of Rhoa…them forcing her out was a Blessing! Her personality outshines the show at this point! It’s not the end… it’s the beginning!!!💃🏽”

“‘Find the nearest water pill’ Whew chile!!! Nene said Imma give you just what you came for lol lol lol and I loved every minute… Wendy and Andy poked the Bear and the Bear won, Honey! “Ive done your show more than you!” I promise she needs her own talk show.”

“You’ll always be the HBIC of the RHOA. Nene, I love you sis 😘❤️”

Williams and Cohen have yet to hit back at Nene’s latest public reading.