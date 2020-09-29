‘So Goddamn Fine’: Porsha Williams Announces New Bravo Show But Fans Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Her Body-Hugging Dress

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams left her fans breathless after she posted a stunning new photo on Sunday evening.

The reality star’s fans were so distracted on Sept. 27 by her lavender form-fitting dress that they didn’t realize that Williams was promoting her new Bravo TV show called Chat Room. The show also stars former professional tennis player Hannah Berner, reality star Gizelle Bryant and TV personality Kate Chastain. She captioned the post: “Y’all Don’t miss my new show tonight 10:30pm Chat Room on @bravotv !!! @gizellebryant @beingbernz @kate_chastain Killed this first episode 🔥🔥 Thank you @bravoandy for Putting this together for the culture 💃🏿💃🏼💃🏻💃🏽 #ExecutiveProducer.”

Fans gushed over her jaw-dropping look.

Porsha Williams strikes a pose as she promotes new show. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

One fan said, “Lavender looks good on you😍.”

“It’s The Purple For Me 😍,” a second fan raved.

A third fan wrote, “Porsha can never stop being so goddamn fine 😍👀.”

“Stunning! 🔥,” a fourth fan replied.

A fifth fan cheered, “yessss 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Williams paired her lavender dress with a print duster, a silver necklace, and a silver ring. As for makeup, the reality star went with a natural look with a pop of color, wearing a mauve burgundy eye shadow with false eyelashes. She completed the look with her bare feet and manicured and pedicured white nails.

Porsha Williams shows off her designer shirt and her good looks. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

This photo comes after the reality star announced that she was joining the star-studded show on Sept. 18. According to People magazine, “Bravo’s Chat Room” features the four women discussing the biggest headlines in pop culture and memorable Bravo TV moments. In relation to current events, the four women will open up about their personal experiences during these trying times. The six-episode show airs immediately after “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.“

This isn’t the first time the reality star’s beauty captivated her fans. On Sept. 20 the 39-year-old shocked fans with a mesmerizing photo in her designer shirt she admitted to wearing about 10 times. She captioned the post: “Finna film again! Momma a lil tired but no complaints I thank a God for all his blessing. Yes this the tenth time I’ve worn this shirt it’s mine ion really buy labels so you gone get alll dis Verr sase lol.” The photo generated over 86,000 comments and more than 1,000 comments.

Whether Williams is promoting a new show or rocking her designer shirt, one thing is for sure she will always look good doing it.