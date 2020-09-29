Jeezy’s Bringing His ‘Thug Motivation’ to Fox Soul Talk Show ‘Worth a Conversation’

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins celebrated his 43rd birthday with announcement of his first talk show, “Worth A Conversation.”

On his born day, Sept. 28, the multi-platinum artist revealed that he’ll be joining the Fox Soul family to discuss topics that are important to the Black community, including social issues, entertainment, sports, and politics in a weekly talk show format. The rapper will be joined by guests and plans to hold meaningful conversations that come from a “real place.”

Rapper Jeezy willl host Fox Soul talk show “Worth A Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.” (Photo: @jeezy/Instagram)

“Happy G Day To Me. Another year, Another endeavor,” he wrote, continuing with his official statement on the new venture. “It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different. Worth A Conversation, is self explanatory. I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and it’s people.

“From the front porch conversations to real life situations Worth A Conversation is bridging the gap. My own show, starting Oct 14th 7pm PST 10Pm EST I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins. #WorthAConversation @foxsoul,” the “Put On” rapper concluded.

Jeezy has been open about his political stances in the past, both through his music, like his 2008 anthem “My President Is Black,” and in interviews, such as his recent criticism of President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump, he’s one-of-a-kind man, because it takes a different type of leader to make things about him. I feel like a lot of times you see his ego. Right now, you know, it’s about the people,” he explained to MSNBC journalist Ari Melber. “To me, you talking about ‘Make America Great.’ We gon’ make America greater than it’s ever been with or without him. You know he’s gotta understand that. We are the people. You are one person and we get it, but this not about you right now. We all in this together, all of us.”

In addition to his talk show accomplishment, the rapper has been flourishing in his personal life as well. After proposing to his “The Real” co-host girlfriend Jeannie Mai, the two are enjoying the engaged life and reportedly aren’t rushing to the altar anytime soon.

“Honestly, right now that’s not at the top of our lists,” she told ET in May. “We’re so happy we’re able to celebrate an engagement right now. I feel like we got work to do, so when it comes to our individual work and our individual projects and the messaging we want to send to people, even the way that we use our Instagram, it’s really important right now to spread an energy of positivity and uniting one another than it is to be planning a wedding.”

“Worth A Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins” premieres on Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.