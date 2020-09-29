Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brandi Maxiell Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19

Prayers are going up for former “Basketball Wives” star Brandi Maxiell who has been hospitalized for severe COVID-19-related complications, according to reports.

The concern initially grew when Brandi’s best friend and former co-host DJ Duffey shared a photo of the reality star on her Instagram page on Sunday, Sept. 27, asking for fans to keep Brandi in their thoughts and prayers. “I need prayers for my sister @brandimaxiell 🙏🏽 where ever you are right now just uplift her in prayer please,” Duffey captioned a black and white photo of her friend.

Basketball Wives’ alum Brandi Maxiell hospitalized with COVID-19. (photo source: Brandi Maxiell’s Instagram Account)

In a statement to The Shade Room published on Sept. 26, Brandi’s sister Jayde Penn confirmed that her sister was facing medical complications due to COVID-19 and the crisis is not cancer-related. “My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” Penn told the outlet. She added, “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

DJ Duffy’s post garnered over 22,000 likes and 1,700 comments from fans who grew worried over the star because of her complicated medical history.

Fans left uplifting words for Maxiell, including a user who wrote, “Jesus touch her sweet spirit in the name of the Holy Ghost I declare it done – healing strength and ability to overcome whatever that is binding her amen 🙏🏽.”

Another person commented, “Hoping and praying that she is okay. Father god; I ask you to please place your healing hands over right now, and let her claim the victory in Jesus name!! 🙏🙏.”

In 2007, Brandi won her battle with ovarian cancer but went into remission two years later and has since shown no symptoms of the illness returning. Since she went into remission, there was a higher chance for severe COVID-19 complications because of her immune system changes.

Brandi spoke on her experience fighting cancer during an interview with Essence in 2014. “I had all the classic symptoms of ovarian cancer — back pain, bloating, weight gain, abdominal pain, feeling full quickly after eating a couple of bites of food as well as the need to urinate urgently or often,” the 37-year-old explained. She added, “Now, what woman doesn’t have one or more of these symptoms during a regular menstrual cycle? That’s why ovarian cancer is called ‘the silent killer.’ It creeps into your body with symptoms so subtle that it can mimic other, unrelated conditions. And a Pap test won’t find it. There’s no test for it.”