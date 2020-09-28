‘Waiting 4 the Baby Bump’: Fans React to Tammy Rivera’s ‘Waka & Tammy’ Season-Two Filming Confirmation

Tammy Rivera is back in front of the cameras to film the second season of the reality TV series for her and her husband Juaquin “Waka Flocka Flame” Malphurs: “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.”

The 34-year-old singer looked gorgeous in all black, with her half-up, half-down ponytail ‘do, chandelier earrings, laid edges and a beat face. Confirming cameras resumed rolling on the show’s season-two production in her caption, Mrs. Malphurs appeared ready to get back to work on making reality TV gold.

Tammy Rivera confirmed production on season two of “Waka & Tammy” has begun./Photo Credit: @charliesangelll/Instagram

The first season of the series premiered on March 12, and Rivera went into the experience with optimism, hoping “to give people insight on who we are, just a young married couple,” she told Flaunt during an interview. “Us going through our trials and tribulations, want to hopefully help somebody or maybe give someone some laughs.”

Tammy’s cute look got love from her man, who dropped an “I love you” on the pic, which received over 56,300 likes.

Fans’ reactions ranged from excitement after learning that the show is returning to asking Tammy whether or not a new baby will be part of their upcoming season-two story line.

“When is the show coming back on?!!! 😫😫,” asked an impatient fan.

“I can’t wait for it to come back on again 🙌🏼,” said a second.

“Filming for season 2??????? Yayyyyy @charliesangelll,” wrote a third excitedly.

“Yay! So glad it’s coming back! ❤️❤️,” agreed a fourth.

“I’m just waiting 4 the baby bump 🥰😍,” a fifth chimed in.

“I’m waiting to hear that lil Waka is in the belly,” wished a sixth. “So happy for y’all 💯💯❤️.”

Fans are eager for a premiere date for season 2 of “Waka & Tammy: WTF.”/ Photo Credit: @charliesangelll/Instagram

WE tv has yet to officially announce the show’s renewal, but according to the AJC production resumed in August.