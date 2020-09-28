‘That’s Wrong Cuz’: Fans Quickly Correct Lil Scrappy’s ‘Logic’ About His Parenting In Video with Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi had an interesting and entertaining conversation on Instagram last week.

The father of three argued that he’s been a father for 18 years, although his eldest child and daughter Emani Richardson is only 15. The most intriguing part about his answer was the logic behind it.

“Emani gon’ be 16 in March so that means —” before Scrappy could even finish his thought on camera, Bambi yelled, “So that means you have been a parent for 16 years!”

Lil Scrappy. @reallilscrappy/Instagram

“I’ve been a parent for 18 years and a month and a half. Cause’ Bre is 2-years old and Xylo is a month and a half,” Scrappy explained in the Sept. 24 video. “Emani is 15 finna’ be 16 and watch. It’s already added.”

Bambi responded, “No, you can’t add that. … That’s not right.”

For those who didn’t understand the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s logic in the video, he broke it down for them in text.

“I need to Knw pls tell me what y’all think frfr?” asked the Atlanta native. “Ion play bout my parenting jack. @adizthebam all inna back let’s bet 16+2+1/2.”

Folks weren’t too sure about how Scrappy came up with these numbers, but, they had their red markers out to correct his math.

“That’s wrong Cuz,” one person said. “That means that I have been a parent for 19 + 16 +12 + 11 = 58 years… I’m only 37 😂”

“That’s that high as hell logic🥴🤣,” another joked,

An IG user wrote, “No Scrap just no🤦🏾‍♀️😂.”

“Bless it jesus,” someone else said. “You’ve been a parent to one for 16 years, a parent of two for the past two years and now a parent of three….Total 16 years of parenthood 😂.”

Lil Scrappy and his kids. (Photo:@reallilscrappy/Instagram)

Although Scrappy’s math skills may be open to question, his parenting skills definitely aren’t.

He posted a photo with all of his children to Instagram on Aug. 18, along with a sweet message.

“This is where my energy goes and it also restores me,” Scrappy wrote. “Knw God has blessed me with these 3 and I myself receive the blessings and will show God how much I appreciate his blessings and favor on me and my family. To all the men and women who be fake parenting and acting for social media or friends Dnt forget to actually love em and build with them”

His wife Bambi also deemed him an “amazing” dad in a Father’s Day missive she shared to social media in June.