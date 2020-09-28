‘She Mad’: Reginae Carter Fans Unleash on Rapper Armani Caesar Following Seductive Pic with YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter found herself in drama this week after aspiring rapper Armani Caesar called her out on a cryptic tweet.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, photos of Caesar and Carter’s ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci surfaced all over the internet and ignited dating rumors. The pictures showed Lucci and Caesar, who was half-naked in lingerie, sitting on a bed together.

YFN Lucci and Armani Ceaser. @armanicaesar/Instagram

Not long after the images popped up, Carter tweeted an enigmatic message that read, “I never had to clout chase .. my mf dad is lil Wayne .”

@reginae_carter1/Twitter

Although the 21-year-old actress didn’t mention any names, Caesar took the tweet as a diss and suggested Carter was accusing her of clout-chasing.

“OMG… girl,” “Griselda’s First Lady” said on IG Live, while repeatedly denying she’s dating YFN Lucci.

“Lucci is cool and all, but at the end of the day, that ain’t my motherf–kin’ n—a, and I don’t want that to be my n—a,” Caesar said, admitting that Lucci starred as the main man in her upcoming music video “Palm Angels.”

“It was supposed to be Trouble. So, nah, I don’t have to clout chase for nobody. At the end of the day, it was a video, sis.”

Caesar added that she didn’t have a beef with Carter and called her a “cool girl,” although they don’t know each other personally.

Carter’s fans weren’t buying Caesar’s words and called her on the carpet about it.

“Ma’am, you were never addressed. Just say you’re bothered & clout chasing in this very instance and move along🙄”

Reginae Carter with YFN Lucci (left) and Armani Caesar with the rapper (right). (Photos: @colormenae/Instagram, @armanicaesar/Instagram)

“I’m tryna figure out how what Reginae said got misconstrued into this mess. Her tweet doesn’t seem like it was out to shade anybody in particular.”

“Sis want clout so baddd Reginae didn’t even mention her 😭 she mad at herself.”

“girl keep reginae name out ya mouth 😂😂😂.”

Carter hasn’t said one word about Caesar or Lucci, who’s also been mute about the whole flap.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star and her ex-boyfriend called it quits in August 2019 after she allegedly caught him flirting with other women at a cucumber-themed pool party in Atlanta. The two have not been spotted together since their split.