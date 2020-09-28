‘Keep a Smile on Me’: Fans Gush Over Malaysia Pargo’s New Look

“Basketball Wives: LA” star Malaysia Pargo has fans raving over her sporty look after she shared a breathtaking photo on Wednesday.

The reality star captioned the Sept. 23 upload “Keep a Smile on me….” Fans complimented the star’s good looks and her colorful two-piece tracksuit.

Malaysia Pargo is all smiles in her multi-colored tracksuit. (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

One fan said, “Beautiful Smile 😍 😍”

“Gorgeous as usual 💯,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan gushed “💤💤💤💠💠💠💦 drip & splash on em baby all together.”

“YA FINE ASS SELF !” a fourth fan raved.

A fifth fan went as far as to quote “Lifetime” by neo-soul singer Erykah Badu. “Oh what am i supposed to do,when i want you in my world,🙈🙈guess i’ll see you next lifetime😂😂😂😂.”

Pargo wore a multi-colored tracksuit that included white, black, green, and purple colors. The matching purple shorts had a green border. She paired the look with a gold watch, gold hoops, and black sunglasses. For makeup, she had a neutral look with false lashes and a blush lip. Pargo completed the look with her long black tresses.

Malaysia Pargo showing off her assets in photo posted back in March. (Photo:@malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

The mother of three has a way of mesmerizing her 2.7 million followers with her killer figure. On March 9 the reality star took to Instagram and showed off her curvy body in a long-sleeved gray maxi dress. Pargo posed languidly in front of her staircase showing off her assets. She captioned the photo, “Just a little maxi dress.”

She paired the dress with leopard print high-heeled shoes and gold hoop earrings. As for makeup, she used brown eye shadow and mauve lipstick. She completed the look with straightened long locks parted down the middle. The photo went on to generate over 27,000 likes and over 200 comments. Whether in a tracksuit or a dress, one thing for sure is Pargo knows how to keep her fans on their toes.