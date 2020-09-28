Jamie Foxx Has Hilarious Reaction to Garcelle Beauvais Revealing He Is ‘Hung Like a Horse’

“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais had guests bursting out in laughter after she shared the reason why she and good friend actor Jamie Foxx never became an item.

Beauvais jokingly revealed on her podcast “Going to Bed with Garcelle,” with Foxx and celebrity stylist Mayasha Long as guests, that the reason was because Foxx was “hung.” The actress recalled a conversation she had with Kandi Burruss from “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” who asked her the million-dollar question at the 7:05 mark. “She goes, ‘You know, I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’ And then I said, ‘He’s also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!’

Garcelle Beauvais talks about why she and friend Jamie Foxx never got together. (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Foxx, who was cracking up in the background, responded, “You take it one step at a time. What you can’t eat, just put in a doggie bag and save it for later.” He went into further detail about why it is hard in general to date within the entertainment industry while keeping mum about Beauvais. “I don’t know, it’s a tough thing when it comes to relationships because you’ve got to find something, I think, that’s someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business, because it’s an up and down thing.”

Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx. (Photos: @garcelle/Instagram, @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

The 53-year-old reality star also disclosed at the 6:39 mark that her former “The Jamie Foxx Show” co-star doesn’t like anyone she dates.

“By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention.” To which he humorously admitted, “Ever. I hate them all. I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f–ked up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s–ty look.”

Regardless of how he supposedly feels, one thing the former co-stars both agreed on is that their relationship is forever. Foxx said, “Listen we are in a relationship forever no matter what.” To which Beauvais agreed and added, “forever no matter what is what I always say.”

The actress recently joined the daytime television show “The Real” following the departure of both Tamera Mowry-Housely and Amanda Seales. Foxx surprised his friend on her first day as co-host and gave her a heartfelt congratulatory message.

“Garcelle, congratulations on your new job on ‘The Real,’ and it makes sense because you are the realest, you are the best, you are blessed,” Foxx said in the video. “I love you beyond. You’re going to bring something to that show that is so wonderful and beautiful, and at the same time you know what you’re talking about so let it all hang out. I’m sending you blessings on your wonderful, wonderful accomplishment and continue to bless us with your beauty and your mind. Thank you so much.”