‘Looking Like a Snack’: Tyler Perry Sets the Internet on Fire After Sharing Fit Body Pic

Tyler Perry shocked his fans after showing off his fit physique in a new photo on Tuesday afternoon.

Perry, in a gray shirt, dark blue pants, and workout gloves, posted the caption-less pic on Sept. 22. Many of the mogul’s famous friends complimented him. Tina Knowles-Lawson commented, “Hey Slim you look great❤️.” Singer Stephanie Mills popped in with “Looking good!!” Fans also raved about the billionaire’s fit body.

Tyler Perry showing off his slim figure. (Photo: @tylerperry/Instagram)

“You out here thirst trapping?!? Whaaaat?? 😂 But for real we see your grind 💪🏽.”

“Ummmmm when did Tyler Perry start looking like a snack 👀😍🤪.”

“Wealth and health! Inspiration at it’s finest!”

“We can see that your Hard work is paying off!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

“Okay I see you Mr. Perry ❤️.”

“The Haves and the Have Nots” creator has been experiencing a lot of life and career highs of late. Perry was named a billionaire by Forbes magazine earlier this month. According to TMZ, His assets include $320 million for his entire library of films, shows, plays and etc., $300 million in cash and investments, $280 million for the Tyler Perry Studios — which had its grand opening in October 2019 — and $60 million in his equity stake for the streaming service BET+. His last $40 million are invested in his homes and toys.

Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes. (Photo: @tylerperry/Instagram)

The accolades don’t stop there, the mogul was recently honored at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Perry was awarded the 2020 Governor’s Award for his career accomplishments and helping Black creatives within the entertainment industry. While accepting his award Perry made an analogy about a quilt his grandmother had given him. He admitted that although he didn’t appreciate it at the time, he later learned the significance of that quilt. Perry said the woman who created the quilt was a former slave, and every piece represented something monumental in her life. He also acknowledged that every person who is working for him is adding to their “quilt.”

“Now, whether we know it or not, we are all sewing our own quilts with our thoughts, our behaviors, and our experiences and our memories,” Perry said. “In my mother’s quilt, she couldn’t imagine me owning land that was once a Confederate Army base. And now, on that very land, Black people, white people, gay, straight, lesbian, transgender, ex-cons, Latin, Asian, all of us come together, working. All coming together to add patches to a quilt that is as diverse as it can be, diversity at its best.”